Beam Benefit Brunch Raffle

Clio Goodman of ByClio beautiful seasonal cake ($75 value)
Devilfish Athletics - a personal training session - strength training or Muay Thai ($130 value)
Basket 2 $75 per ticket
$75
Fragole- dinner for two ($100 value)
Brooklyn Farmacy gift certificate ($25 value)
Books Are Magic gift certificate ($25 value)
Beam Camp Vintage T-shirts (Priceless)
Basket 3 $125 per ticket
$125
Custom cake by SweetPearlsNYC ($100 value)
Cafe Spaghetti - gift certificate ($50 value)
Pure Barre Cobble Hill- 3 classes ($175 value)
Beacon Sweatshirt ($80 value)
Basket 4 $125 ticket
$125
Rule of Thirds - gift certificate ($100 value)
Ebb and Flow - brunch ($75 value)
Tortilla-making workshop and lunch on May 25 10am with a James Beard award winning chef for 5 people ($125 value)
Repertorio Español - 2 tickets for a show ($100 value)
Basket 5 $125 ticket
$125
Raaka - Hand Churned Chocolate Ice Cream Making Class ($190 value)
Barbalu - gift certificate for dinner at ($100 value)
Mazzat - gift certificate ($50)
Vintage Beam Camp Shirt (Priceless)
Beam Workshop Basket 1 $250 ticket
$250
Welding Workshop (3 hours) for 4 ($750)
Beam Workshop Basket 2 $250 ticket
$250
Bluetooth Boombox Workshop (3 hours) for 4 ($750)
