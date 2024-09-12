Shake your Shamrocks

As a Platinum Sponsor your company name will appear on signage at the Shake your Shamrock entrance and be included on signage inside the event along with acknowledgement on the BICI website. Plus 2 complimentary tickets upon request.

As a Platinum Sponsor your company name will appear on signage at the Shake your Shamrock entrance and be included on signage inside the event along with acknowledgement on the BICI website. Plus 2 complimentary tickets upon request.

More details...