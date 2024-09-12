Shake your Shamrocks

Get your chance to WIN a Club Car Onward golf cart. It's a four-seater, lifted and a beautiful metallic seafoam green. Tickets are limited to 300.
General admission
$175
Join us for a St. Patrick's celebration to include live Irish
band, amazing cuisine from locally loved restaurant, The Hideaway and fun themed cocktails as well as live and silent auction items to raise funds to help the
Bocilla Island Conservancy regenerate the beautiful island
post hurricanes.
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
As a Platinum Sponsor your company name will appear on signage at the Shake your Shamrock entrance and be included on signage inside the event along with acknowledgement on the BICI website. Plus 2 complimentary tickets upon request.
GOLD - Food and Beverage Sponsor
$750
In addition to Acknowledgement on the BICI website and Facebook pages your company name will have exclusive mention on a Menu sign at the event entry along with signage at the Bar.
Silver - Irish Band Sponsor
$500
As a Gold Sponsor your company name will appear on exclusive signage in the band and dance floor area along with acknowledgement on the BICI website.
Bronze Sponsor
$100
Bronze Sponsors will have their name or company name on signage inside the event area.
