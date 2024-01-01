The Corner Room - Adam Wright







Join us for an evening of sacred songs under the stars!





Smyrna Presbyterian Church is delighted to host The Corner Room, thoughtful acoustic arrangements composed straight from the pages of Scripture.





Brought to you as part of the Songs+Soil concert series.





Doors open at 6:30 PM. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets.

Light refreshments will be provided and parking is available next door courtesy of Smyrna Presbyterian Church. Younger music lovers ready to sit through the concert are welcome!

Rain plan will be in place if needed.















