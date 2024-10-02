Marcella Foundation

Hosted by

Marcella Foundation

About this event

Marcella Foundation Friendsgiving 2024

1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Each Table
$150
Only one person needs to buy the table, and then you fill it with your friends! Each table reservation comes with a complimentary pitcher of beer. Additional beer and wine will be available for purchase from the Brewery. Each table is responsible for its own food, non-alcoholic drinks, plates, cups, cutlery, and decorations. (Please do not bring in outside alcoholic drinks)
Add a donation for Marcella Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!