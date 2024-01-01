Notre Dame Naples Football 2024 tickets

The ND Naples Club has tickets for the following 2024 football games:

Louisville - September 28th

Stanford - October 12th

Florida State - November 9th

Army - November 23rd





Kickoff times have yet to be determined.

Tickets prices are at face value + $10 for the scholarship fund for local Notre Dame Students.

NOTE: Tickets will be mobile, which means sent by text and/or email.





du Lac members have first choice of games.





Thank you for your support and spirit!









As a reminder paid memberships are on a 12-month rolling period, so your membership will be good for one year from the renewal date.



