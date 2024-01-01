Notre Dame Naples Football 2024 tickets

The ND Naples Club has tickets for the following 2024 football games:
Louisville - September 28th
Stanford - October 12th
Florida State - November 9th
Army - November 23rd
Kickoff times have yet to be determined.
Tickets prices are at face value + $10 for the scholarship fund for local Notre Dame Students.
NOTE: Tickets will be mobile, which means sent by text and/or email.
du Lac members have first choice of games.
Thank you for your support and spirit!
As a reminder paid memberships are on a 12-month rolling period, so your membership will be good for one year from the renewal date.