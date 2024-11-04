MIU Swag Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Celebrate 250 years of Marine Corps History with this limited edition MIU shoulder patch!
The Marine Innovation Unit Lapel Pin is a sleek and meaningful accessory, designed to complement professional business attire during special engagements. This pin signifies your dedication to finding solutions and supporting our mission. Proceeds from each pin go directly to the Ball Committee, helping fund our annual celebration.
Keep your tables clean and your drinks cold with this MIU Coaster!
Includes 1 Patch, 1 Lapel Pin, and 2 Coasters!
Add this if you need to ship your Lapel Pin, Patch, or Coaster.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!