You Matter 2

You Matter 2

2024 Back to School Bash Sponsorship

18301 Governors Hwy

Homewood, IL 60430, USA

Ready Set Learn Sponsor
$500

Includes: Vendor booth at the event to showcase products or services Logo placement on the event flyer Social media recognition as a sponsor

Achievement Advocate Sponsor
$1,000

Includes: All benefits of the Ready Set Learn Sponsor Logo featured on event flyer and main event banner Opportunity to lead an activity at the event Opportunity to include promotional items in backpacks

Future Leader Sponsor
$2,500

Includes: All benefits of the Achievement Advocate Sponsor Prestigious recognition as the “Presented by” sponsor Company featured in press releases Recognition during event opening and closing remarks Opportunity to speak briefly at the event or lead an activity

