2024 EmpowerHER Event for Women Entrepreneurs

Women On Wednesday Coaching & Consulting Services present our EmpowerHER Workshop for Women Entrepreneurs! This event will empower women to elevate on their entrepreneur journey with information regarding Tax Business Essentials, Budget Planning, Cash Flow Management, & MORE! You can expect to enjoy interactive and engaging activities, network with other entrepreneurs, support vendors, and leave with a plethora of knowledge. Tickets are donation-based!





Here's the agenda:

11:00 AM - 11:10 AM: Welcome and Introduction

11:10 AM - 11:40 AM: Tax Essentials & Interactive Activity: Tax Scenarios

11:40 AM - 12:00 PM: Budgeting & Group Breakout Session: Budget Planning

12:00 PM - 12:30 PM: Lunch/Networking Break

12:30 PM - 1:00 PM: Money Management & Interactive Activity: Cash Flow Management Exercise

1:00 PM - 1:20 PM: Group Breakout Session: Financial Planning

1:20 PM - 1:30 PM: Closing Remarks and Q&A





If you have any questions, feel free to email us [email protected]



