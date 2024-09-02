Professional Development Sponsorship Package

Securing the Venue Agreeing to participate in two 30-minute mentorship sessions with either you or a professional from your team to support two young professionals aspiring to enter the same field. (Optional) Logo placement on selected marketing materials and the official website Social media mention on the WCB Justice Project platforms VIP passes for up to 5 representatives from your company 5 Autographed editions of the book "Finding My Voice" by our CEO, Emerald Garner Half-page advertisement in the event program Recognition as a Gold Sponsor in press releases and media coverage

Securing the Venue Agreeing to participate in two 30-minute mentorship sessions with either you or a professional from your team to support two young professionals aspiring to enter the same field. (Optional) Logo placement on selected marketing materials and the official website Social media mention on the WCB Justice Project platforms VIP passes for up to 5 representatives from your company 5 Autographed editions of the book "Finding My Voice" by our CEO, Emerald Garner Half-page advertisement in the event program Recognition as a Gold Sponsor in press releases and media coverage

More details...