Professional Development Sponsorship Package

Supporter Sponsor- $500
Company name listed on the official website's sponsor page
Social media acknowledgment on the WCB Justice Project platforms
Recognition as a Supporter in the event program
One monthly Metro card provided for a youth attending the event
Community Sponsor- $1,000
Logo placement on the official website's sponsor page
Thank you mention on social media platforms of the WCB Justice Project
VIP pass for 1 representative from your company
Company name listed in the event program under community sponsors
Recognition as a Community Sponsor in press releases
One monthly Metro card provided for a youth attending the event
Bronze Sponsor- $2,500
Logo placement on the official website
Optional mentorship sessions with you or a professional team member to assist new professionals in the industry
Recognition on WCB Justice Project's social media platforms
VIP passes for 2 company representatives
2 autographed copies of "Finding My Voice" by our by our CEO, Emerald Garner
Company name inclusion in the event program
Acknowledgment as a Bronze Sponsor in press releases
Two 30-minute mentorship sessions with you or a professional team member to support young professionals entering the same field
Silver Sponsor- $5,000
Pledging to have two 30-minute mentorship sessions with either yourself or a professional from your team to support a young professional aspiring to enter the same field (Optional)
Logo placement on the official website and event signage
Acknowledgment on social media platforms of the WCB Justice Project
VIP passes for up to 3 representatives from your company
3 Autographed editions of the book "Finding My Voice" by our CEO, Emerald Garner
Quarter-page advertisement in the event program
Recognition as a Silver Sponsor in press releases
Gold Sponsor- $15,000
Securing the Venue
Agreeing to participate in two 30-minute mentorship sessions with either you or a professional from your team to support two young professionals aspiring to enter the same field. (Optional)
Logo placement on selected marketing materials and the official website
Social media mention on the WCB Justice Project platforms
VIP passes for up to 5 representatives from your company
5 Autographed editions of the book "Finding My Voice" by our CEO, Emerald Garner
Half-page advertisement in the event program
Recognition as a Gold Sponsor in press releases and media coverage
Platinum Sponsor- $25,000
Securing the Venue
Agreeing to participate in two 30-minute mentorship sessions with either you or a professional from your team to support two young professionals aspiring to enter the same field. (Optional)
Logo placement on selected marketing materials and the official website
Social media mention on the WCB Justice Project platforms
VIP passes for up to 5 representatives from your company
5 Autographed editions of the book "Finding My Voice" by our CEO, Emerald Garner
Half-page advertisement in the event program
Recognition as a Gold Sponsor in press releases and media coverage
Food Package B- $10,000
Food Package B- $10,000
The package comprises passed hors d'oeuvres for one hour to cater to 100 guests
An open buffet for up to 100 guests
It also includes branded napkins, physical signage, and social media posts highlighting the sponsoring organization
The package also covers sponsorship for 10 food gift cards intended for young professionals attending the event who are either beginning new jobs or have recently started a job within the last 3 months of the event
Food Package A- $5,000
The package offers an open buffet for up to 100 guests, along with branded napkins, physical signage, and social media posts showcasing the sponsoring organization
The package also covers sponsorship for 5 food gift cards intended for young professionals attending the event who are either beginning new jobs or have recently started a job within the last 3 months of the event
Beverage Package-$2,000-$4,000
Beverage Package-$2,000-$4,000
Includes open bar for 3 hours to serve 100 people with MOCKTAILS
Includes 2 specialty mocktails named after sponsoring organization Includes coasters, physical signage, and social posts branded with sponsoring organization
*Please inquire for alternative beverage sponsorship packages
This package offers sponsorship for a participant to attend the event and receive a stipend for obtaining their Food Service License
Photography Package- $10,000
Photography Package- $10,000
The package comprises passed hors d'oeuvres for one hour to cater to 100 guests
An open buffet for up to 100 guests
It also includes branded napkins, physical signage, and social media posts highlighting the sponsoring organization
The package also covers sponsorship for 10 food gift cards intended for young professionals attending the event who are either beginning new jobs or have recently started a job within the last 3 months of the event
Decorations- $5,000
Decorations- $5,000
The package offers an open buffet for up to 100 guests, along with branded napkins, physical signage, and social media posts showcasing the sponsoring organization
The package also covers sponsorship for 5 food gift cards intended for young professionals attending the event who are either beginning new jobs or have recently started a job within the last 3 months of the event
Monthly Sessions for Career Advancement- $1,000
Monthly Sessions for Career Advancement- $1,000
Help advance the Justice Project by supporting one week's worth of our annual job development officer budget
Your contribution will directly assist in providing critical resources for individuals seeking employment opportunities. By funding a week's worth of our job development officer's efforts, you are helping to create tailored job training programs, resume workshops, and interview preparation sessions.
Weekly Counseling Sessions after 5PM- $1,000
Help the Justice Project by funding one week of our annual therapist budget.
This involves two one-hour sessions per week until we secure long-term support.
Every contribution, no matter the size, brings us closer to our goal of providing crucial mental health support to those in need. Your generosity can make a tangible difference in the lives of many, offering them the tools and resources they need to heal and thrive.
Basic Needs Stipend- $1,000 per month for a maximum of 6 mon
(Qualifies for Premier Platinum)
Support the We Can’t Breathe initiative by sponsoring the yearly or monthly stipend for one of our college interns residing on campus.
This stipend assists students in covering essential living costs such as rent and food, enabling them to shift their attention from financial concerns to fully engaging in the program and realizing their capabilities.
Payments are directly made to the intern through Visa gift cards.
