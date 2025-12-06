4As | A.R.T. Dr Kumasi

African American Advisory Alliance

Urban Djali Tour Vision Board
$400

Size: 20'' x 16''
Medium: Collage Painting
Materials: Magazine cut outs, digital print word stickers, acrylic, mod podge

African Sunset
$400

Size: 20.00’' x 16.00''

Medium: Painting
Material: Acrylic

Kora
$300

Size: 14” x 7”

Medium: Painting
Material: Metallic Acrylics on mounted canvas.

Betrayal
$1,000

Size:17'' x 23’’

Medium: Multi medium Collage Painting
Material: Acrylic and fabric on canvas

Shackled Lillies
$500

Size: 14” x 11”

Medium: Painting
Material: Acrylic on canvas

Metal Chains Poem Poster
$500

Size: 16.00’' x 20.00''
Medium: Mixed Media
Material: Chalk and metallic acrylic on pasteboard print of “Shackled Lilies”
by Makeda Kumasi

Redrum
$400

Size: 19.5” x 30”
Medium: Painting

Sankofa on a Rock
$500

Size: 10” x 8”
Medium: Painting
Material: Acrylic on canvas

Mama Niimba
$300

Size: 14.00’' x 11.00’'

Medium: Painting

Material: Acrylic, Metallic Acrylics

Women Who Weave Womb Worlds for the Walking Woke
$500

Size: 10.5’’ x 8.5''
Medium: Mixed medium
Materials: Acrylic on canvas with fabric, glue, red and purple thread, gold stencil, gold elastic thread, and a bead notion. The unseen: golden crochet fetus connected by "umbilical cord" to
"womb" with "Amniotic fluid”.

Nzinga Ratibisha Horemakhet
$2,500

Size: 43” x 34” (including frame)

Medium: Multi medium on papyrus

Materials: Tempera paint, sand from the Nile River, tiny red stones, cowry shell, khepra is a jewelry piece, logo sticker

Kemet : Sun Kiss
$45

Pre noon sun on the Seneferu Pyramid
Medium, Egypt

Kemet : Three the Hard Way
$45

Pyramids at Giza
Cairo, Egypt

Kemet : Tekhen Pierce the Sky
$45

The Noon Sun Passes the Tekhenu that Penetrates the
Sky at the Temple Entrance
Luxor, Egypt

Kemet : Red Crowned
$45

The Red Pyramid of Dahshur constructed by Pharaoh
Sneferu in the Old Kingdom Kemet (Egypt)
Pyramids at GizaCairo, Egypt

Kemet : The Point
$45

The Noon Day Sun Sitting on the Point of
Khufu’s Pyramid at Giza
Cairo, Egypt

Kemet : On Bended Knee
$45

An Offering Relief on the Red Chapel of MaatKaRe
(Pharaoh Hatshepsute) at Pet Issue
(Karnak) Luxor, Egypt

Kemet : Listen Up II
$45

Wall Relief of Two Singers Preparing for a Song on the Rock Tombs of the Nobles Yebu (Elephantine Island) Aswan, Egypt

Kemet : I Feed You Life
$45

Hetheru (Hathor) feeds young Seti I an Ankh (Life) in the temple of Osiris Abdu (Abydos), Egypt

Kemet : Seti I Amung the NTRU
$45

Painted Wall Relief in the KV17
Tomb in the Valley of the Kings Luxor, Egypt

Kemet : Offering to Honors
$45

A famous wall Relief from the Temple of Seti I Abdu (Abydos), Egypt

Kemet : Lillies for Hetheru
$45

Ramesses II offers the Sacred Flower to

Hetheru (Hathor) in a Wall Relief in the

Great Temple of Abu Simbel Aswan, Egypt

Kemet : Beneath the Pharaoh’s Feet
$45

Asiatic Prisoners at the feet of the Pharaoh at the Temple
of Ramses II Abu Simbel, Egypt

Kemet : The Great Mother II
$45

The Sun Bends to the Great Mother Hetheru at the Small Temple Abu Simbel, Egypt

Kemet : Ntru Ramesses II
$45


Ramesses II Represented Among
Amun-Ra, RaHorakhty and Ptah in
the Great Temple of Abu Simbel Aswan, Egypt

Kemet : The Great Egret
$45

A Great White Egret greets the morning sun,
perched on a Milkwood Tree on Yebu
(Elephantine Island) Aswan, Egypt

Kemet : “I Said Hay!”
$45

A camel greeting passing tourists on

the way to the Temple of Khnum at Yebu

(Elephantine Island) Aswan, Egypt

Kemet : Moon Over Modern Waset
$45

Night view from a Sonesta St. George
Hotel Balcony Luxor, Egypt

Kemet : Another Kingdom Clash
$45

Pyramids of Giza Towering Above the Modern City Cairo, Egypt

Kemet Photography
$25

Unframed

11” x 17”

