4As | A.R.T. Dr Kumasi

Size: 20'' x 16''
Medium: Collage Painting
Materials: Magazine cut outs, digital print word stickers, acrylic, mod podge
Size: 20.00’' x 16.00''
Medium: Painting
Material: Acrylic
Size: 14” x 7”
Medium: Painting
Material: Metallic Acrylics on mounted canvas.
Size:17'' x 23’’
Medium: Multi medium Collage Painting
Material: Acrylic and fabric on canvas
Size: 14” x 11”
Medium: Painting
Material: Acrylic on canvas
Size: 16.00’' x 20.00''
Medium: Mixed Media
Material: Chalk and metallic acrylic on pasteboard print of “Shackled Lilies”
by Makeda Kumasi
Size: 19.5” x 30”
Medium: Painting
Size: 10” x 8”
Medium: Painting
Material: Acrylic on canvas
Size: 14.00’' x 11.00’'
Medium: Painting
Material: Acrylic, Metallic Acrylics
Size: 10.5’’ x 8.5''
Medium: Mixed medium
Materials: Acrylic on canvas with fabric, glue, red and purple thread, gold stencil, gold elastic thread, and a bead notion. The unseen: golden crochet fetus connected by "umbilical cord" to
"womb" with "Amniotic fluid”.
Size: 43” x 34” (including frame)
Medium: Multi medium on papyrus
Materials: Tempera paint, sand from the Nile River, tiny red stones, cowry shell, khepra is a jewelry piece, logo sticker
Pre noon sun on the Seneferu Pyramid
Medium, Egypt
Pyramids at Giza
Cairo, Egypt
The Noon Sun Passes the Tekhenu that Penetrates the
Sky at the Temple Entrance
Luxor, Egypt
The Red Pyramid of Dahshur constructed by Pharaoh
Sneferu in the Old Kingdom Kemet (Egypt)
Pyramids at GizaCairo, Egypt
The Noon Day Sun Sitting on the Point of
Khufu’s Pyramid at Giza
Cairo, Egypt
An Offering Relief on the Red Chapel of MaatKaRe
(Pharaoh Hatshepsute) at Pet Issue
(Karnak) Luxor, Egypt
Wall Relief of Two Singers Preparing for a Song on the Rock Tombs of the Nobles Yebu (Elephantine Island) Aswan, Egypt
Hetheru (Hathor) feeds young Seti I an Ankh (Life) in the temple of Osiris Abdu (Abydos), Egypt
Painted Wall Relief in the KV17
Tomb in the Valley of the Kings Luxor, Egypt
A famous wall Relief from the Temple of Seti I Abdu (Abydos), Egypt
Ramesses II offers the Sacred Flower to
Hetheru (Hathor) in a Wall Relief in the
Great Temple of Abu Simbel Aswan, Egypt
Asiatic Prisoners at the feet of the Pharaoh at the Temple
of Ramses II Abu Simbel, Egypt
The Sun Bends to the Great Mother Hetheru at the Small Temple Abu Simbel, Egypt
Ramesses II Represented Among
Amun-Ra, RaHorakhty and Ptah in
the Great Temple of Abu Simbel Aswan, Egypt
A Great White Egret greets the morning sun,
perched on a Milkwood Tree on Yebu
(Elephantine Island) Aswan, Egypt
A camel greeting passing tourists on
the way to the Temple of Khnum at Yebu
(Elephantine Island) Aswan, Egypt
Night view from a Sonesta St. George
Hotel Balcony Luxor, Egypt
Pyramids of Giza Towering Above the Modern City Cairo, Egypt
