African American Advisory Alliance

Offered by

African American Advisory Alliance

About this shop

4As | ART - Voices On The Wall

Harlem item
Harlem
$30

Alliance Print

11"x14" matte/freamed

0
Duke Ellington item
Duke Ellington
$45

RLO print

0
Cotton Club item
Cotton Club
$45

RLo print

0
Chicago Boys item
Chicago Boys
$70

Artist : Roscoe Lee Owens

0
Apollo item
Apollo
$30

Alliance Print

11"x14" matte /framed

0
Savoy item
Savoy
$30

Alliance printed

11"x14" matted/framed

0
Ella Fitzgerald item
Ella Fitzgerald
$45

RLO print

0
Chaka Khan
$40

RLO print

0
Charlie Parker item
Charlie Parker
$45

RLO print

0
Idle Time item
Idle Time
$70

RLo print

0
Billy Higgins item
Billy Higgins
$600

Artist : Michael Bradley

0
Al Jarreau item
Al Jarreau
$300

Artist : Michael Bradley

0
Yusef Lateef item
Yusef Lateef
$400

Artist : Michael Bradley

0
Miles in Abstract item
Miles in Abstract
$280

Artist : Michael Bradley

0
Over The Top item
Over The Top
$400

Artist : Michael Bradley

0
Yellow Abstract item
Yellow Abstract
$240

Artist : Michael Bradley

0
Double Take item
Double Take
$240

Artist : Michael Bradley

0
Faces item
Faces
$300

Artist : Michael Bradley

0
Freedom For Children item
Freedom For Children
$40

Artist : Sunny S.O.O.N.

0
Free All The People item
Free All The People
$40

Artist : David J. LEE​

0
Poem Using AI item
Poem Using AI
$40

Artist : Joshua Swodeck

0
Music Between Men & Women item
Music Between Men & Women
$1,777

Artist : Egyptian Princess 8

0
Fierce Eyes item
Fierce Eyes
$444

Artist : Egyptian Princess8

0
Women Poets Share Words of Fire item
Women Poets Share Words of Fire
$444

Artist : Egyptian Princess 8

0
Sea of Eyes item
Sea of Eyes
$333

Artist : Egyptian Princess 8

0
Jungle of Animals item
Jungle of Animals
$444

Artist : Egyptian Princess 8

0
Add a donation for African American Advisory Alliance

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!