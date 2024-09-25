St. Margaret Catholic Church Halloween Carnival Raffle

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2 Handcrafted Outdoor Gliders: Relax in style with this beautifully handcrafted outdoor glider, expertly designed for comfort and elegance. Its rustic charm and intricate craftsmanship make it a stunning addition to any outdoor space, perfect for enjoying a morning coffee or evening conversations under the stars. Handcrafted by Roy James. Cozy Quilt: Snuggle up with this exquisite quilt, lovingly crafted with soft, high-quality fabrics. Featuring a charming design and rich colors, this quilt adds warmth and style to any bedroom or living area. Quilt is handcrafted by Dinah Howrigon
"Go Blue! Score two tickets to watch the Michigan Wolverines take on Purdue on Saturday, November 1st. This basket comes packed with U of M gear so you can cheer in style. Don’t miss your chance to experience the excitement live!"
Experience the ultimate shopping adventure with a $500 gift card, perfect for treating yourself or a loved one! Donated by an anonymous parish family.
Get ready for the ultimate viewing experience with this 50" smart TV, up for grabs in our exciting raffle! Donated by the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
This basket also includes food vouchers, 4 Growlers t-shirts, and 4 caps—perfect for a fun-filled night at the ballpark.”
“Tackle every corner of your home with this eco-friendly cleaning bundle! Featuring a brand-new Shark vacuum, Norwex cleaning cloths, green supplies, and more—everything you need to keep your house sparkling clean the healthy way.”
Experience the ultimate tech upgrade with this amazing Apple raffle basket featuring an iPad 10 and a $50 Amazon gift card! Donated by St. Margaret's Youth Ministry.
Indulge your senses with this exquisite gourmet chocolate and coffee raffle basket! Featuring a selection of luxurious chocolates—from rich dark to creamy milk and delightful truffles—this basket is a chocolate lover’s dream. Paired perfectly with a variety of premium coffee blends, you’ll savor each sip and bite. Donated by Sierra, Nick, and Olivia Michaels.
Cozy up around a custom-made fire ring with this delightful raffle basket, perfect for creating memorable evenings outdoors! This stunning fire ring adds a unique touch to your backyard, providing a safe and stylish space for gathering with family and friends. To sweeten the experience, the basket includes all the essentials for making delicious s’mores! Donated by the families of St. Margaret's Religious Education Program.
Roll into fun with this cart-style cooler packed full of goodies! Perfect for a tailgate party or a family day out—everything you need for food, fun, and memories on the go.
Get ready for endless gaming fun with this fantastic Nintendo Switch raffle prize! This versatile console lets you play your favorite games at home or on the go, featuring a vibrant display and innovative handheld design and Mario Donkey Kong game plus a $50 gift card. Donated by Frank and Pat Perry
Elevate your outdoor cooking game with this incredible Blackstone pizza oven and cart, complete with a pizza peel! Designed for the ultimate pizza experience, the Blackstone oven features high heat capability for perfectly crispy crusts and deliciously melted toppings. The sturdy cart ensures easy mobility and convenience, making it simple to set up wherever you want to create mouthwatering pizzas. Get ready to unleash your inner pizzaiolo! Donated by St. Margaret's Haiti Ministry and the Knights of Columbus.
Take a chance on the thrilling 50/50 jackpot raffle, where half of the total proceeds go to one lucky winner! With every ticket purchased, you increase your odds of winning a substantial cash prize while supporting a great cause.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!