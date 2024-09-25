St. Margaret Catholic Church Halloween Carnival Raffle

2 Handcrafted Outdoor Gliders: Relax in style with this beautifully handcrafted outdoor glider, expertly designed for comfort and elegance. Its rustic charm and intricate craftsmanship make it a stunning addition to any outdoor space, perfect for enjoying a morning coffee or evening conversations under the stars. Handcrafted by Roy James. Cozy Quilt: Snuggle up with this exquisite quilt, lovingly crafted with soft, high-quality fabrics. Featuring a charming design and rich colors, this quilt adds warmth and style to any bedroom or living area. Quilt is handcrafted by Dinah Howrigon