DesBorder x Cans4Books Beach Cleanup

Your $500 donation will provide that your name or logo will be printed on the July 5th event banner and listed on the DesBorder website. Additionally, minimum of 2 social media posts before, during, and/or after the event. Social media accounts include Desborder FB/IG, Cans4Books FB/IG, and World Design Capital FB/IG.

Your $500 donation will provide that your name or logo will be printed on the July 5th event banner and listed on the DesBorder website. Additionally, minimum of 2 social media posts before, during, and/or after the event. Social media accounts include Desborder FB/IG, Cans4Books FB/IG, and World Design Capital FB/IG.

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