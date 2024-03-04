DesBorder x Cans4Books Beach Cleanup

1 entry in Name the DesBorder whale! Please submit name with questions below or email: [email protected].
DesBorder's new name will be debut on August 3rd and will be carried on as it migrates up and down our coastal communities.
1 entry in Name the DesBorder whale! Please submit name with questions below or email: [email protected].
DesBorder's new name will be debut on August 3rd and will be carried on as it migrates up and down our coastal communities.
Ocean Sponsorship
Free
The Ocean Sponsorship is open for donations larger than $1000 and/or in-kind donations to our DesBorder project. Please contact us at [email protected]
The Ocean Sponsorship is open for donations larger than $1000 and/or in-kind donations to our DesBorder project. Please contact us at [email protected]
Whale Sponsorship
$1,000
Your $1000 donation will provide all of the above. Additionally, your contribution will be pivotal in helping us build a whale sculpture/receptacle* The whale beginning it's migration to multiple community cleanup events throughout the years to come. Our artisan will etch your name or company name on the whale in a prominent location as a token of appreciation. Showing how the community comes together as a collective.
Moreover, you'll be entered into the "Name the DesBorder Whale" contest.
If you'd like to submit your donation by check, please email [email protected]. Thank you!
Your $1000 donation will provide all of the above. Additionally, your contribution will be pivotal in helping us build a whale sculpture/receptacle* The whale beginning it's migration to multiple community cleanup events throughout the years to come. Our artisan will etch your name or company name on the whale in a prominent location as a token of appreciation. Showing how the community comes together as a collective.
Moreover, you'll be entered into the "Name the DesBorder Whale" contest.
If you'd like to submit your donation by check, please email [email protected]. Thank you!
Shell Sponsorship
$500
Your $500 donation will provide that your name or logo will be printed on the July 5th event banner and listed on the DesBorder website. Additionally, minimum of 2 social media posts before, during, and/or after the event. Social media accounts include Desborder FB/IG, Cans4Books FB/IG, and World Design Capital FB/IG.
Your $500 donation will provide that your name or logo will be printed on the July 5th event banner and listed on the DesBorder website. Additionally, minimum of 2 social media posts before, during, and/or after the event. Social media accounts include Desborder FB/IG, Cans4Books FB/IG, and World Design Capital FB/IG.
Sand Sponsorship
$250
Your $250 donation will provide that your name or logo will be printed on the July 5th event banner and listed on the DesBorder website.
Your $250 donation will provide that your name or logo will be printed on the July 5th event banner and listed on the DesBorder website.
Adult Volunteer (18+)
Free
Please complete liability waiver, provided in email confirmation.
Please complete liability waiver, provided in email confirmation.
Youth Volunteer
Free
Ages 17 years and younger, MUST have guardian permission waiver completed. Adult must be present
Ages 17 years and younger, MUST have guardian permission waiver completed. Adult must be present
Add a donation for Cans4Books
$
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