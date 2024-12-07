Merry Heart Comedy Show 2024

Prepare for a rib-tickling night at the Merry Heart Comedy Show! Mark your calendar for Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 400 South Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444 and join us for an evening of hilarious stand-up comedy.





Get ready to be entertained by some of South Florida's funniest comedians, who will leave you in stitches with their witty jokes and hilarious anecdotes. Whether you're a fan of observational humor, witty one-liners, or hilarious storytelling, this comedy show has something for everyone.

Laugh your heart out as our talented comedians take the stage and deliver their side-splitting performances, creating an unforgettable experience.





So, gather your friends, family, or loved ones and come join us for a night of laughter and good times at the Merry Heart Comedy Show. Don't miss out on this incredible event that will leave you merry and bright well beyond the night!

Merry Heart Comedy Show is a benefit for the Angel Tree Ministry at Resurrection Life Fellowship, Delray Beach. Sponsored by All Points Legal.

Sponsorship opportunities and partnerships still available. Vendor spots limited. Call now 561-462-9263.