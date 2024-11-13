2nd Annual G2 Community Youth Foundation Golf Fundraiser

Add a donation for G2 Community Youth Foundation, Inc.
$
Hole In One Sponsor (Presenting)
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Sponsorship includes recognition on Main Event Banner, 2 team entry's, tent on a hole (must be provided), company logo on Foundation website, Facebook and all marketing materials, social media recognition, recognition at awards, ability to put marketing material in goodie bag.
Sponsorship includes recognition on Main Event Banner, 2 team entry's, tent on a hole (must be provided), company logo on Foundation website, Facebook and all marketing materials, social media recognition, recognition at awards, ability to put marketing material in goodie bag.
Albatross
$1,775
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Sponsorship includes 1 team entry, Beverage Cart Sponsorship (sign will be provided), social media recognition, recognition at awards, ability to put marketing material in goodie bags.
Sponsorship includes 1 team entry, Beverage Cart Sponsorship (sign will be provided), social media recognition, recognition at awards, ability to put marketing material in goodie bags.
Eagle
$1,025
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Sponsorship includes 1 team entry, tent at assigned hole (must be provided), recognition at dinner, social media recognition, ability to put marketing material in goodie bags.
Sponsorship includes 1 team entry, tent at assigned hole (must be provided), recognition at dinner, social media recognition, ability to put marketing material in goodie bags.
Golf Towel Sponsor
$675
Golf Towel Sponsor
Business Logo will be on Golf Towels handed out to each participant.
Golf Towel Sponsor
Business Logo will be on Golf Towels handed out to each participant.
Tee Box Sponsor
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Sponsorship includes ability to provide a tent that will be on an assigned Tee box, hand out marketing materials to players during play, place marketing materials in goodie bags, social media and recognition during event,4 tickets to attend awards dinner after play concludes.
** This sponsorship does not include any tournament entries**
Sponsorship includes ability to provide a tent that will be on an assigned Tee box, hand out marketing materials to players during play, place marketing materials in goodie bags, social media and recognition during event,4 tickets to attend awards dinner after play concludes.
** This sponsorship does not include any tournament entries**
Birdie
$525
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Sponsorship includes 1 team entry, hole sponsor (sign will be provided) recognition at dinner, social media recognition, ability to provide marketing materials for goodie bag.
Sponsorship includes 1 team entry, hole sponsor (sign will be provided) recognition at dinner, social media recognition, ability to provide marketing materials for goodie bag.
Putting Contest Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Putting Contest Sponsorship sign, ability to put tent at putting green, social media recognition, provide prizes for putting contest (minimum of 3 prizes), ability to provide marketing materials in goodie bags. Sponsorship includes 2 tickets to attend award dinner after play concludes.
Putting Contest Sponsorship sign, ability to put tent at putting green, social media recognition, provide prizes for putting contest (minimum of 3 prizes), ability to provide marketing materials in goodie bags. Sponsorship includes 2 tickets to attend award dinner after play concludes.
Hole Sponsor
$125
Sponsorship includes hole sponsor (sign will be provided) and social media recognition.
Sponsorship includes hole sponsor (sign will be provided) and social media recognition.
Team Ticket
$425
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 Players, Awards Dinner
4 Players, Awards Dinner
Single Player
$150
1 Player, Awards Dinner
1 Player, Awards Dinner
Tee Box Sponsor
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Sponsorship includes ability to provide a tent that will be on an assigned Tee box, hand out marketing materials to players during play, place marketing materials in goodie bags, social media and recognition during event,4 tickets to attend awards dinner after play concludes.
** This sponsorship does not include any tournament entries**
Sponsorship includes ability to provide a tent that will be on an assigned Tee box, hand out marketing materials to players during play, place marketing materials in goodie bags, social media and recognition during event,4 tickets to attend awards dinner after play concludes.
** This sponsorship does not include any tournament entries**
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