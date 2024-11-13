2nd Annual G2 Community Youth Foundation Golf Fundraiser

Sponsorship includes ability to provide a tent that will be on an assigned Tee box, hand out marketing materials to players during play, place marketing materials in goodie bags, social media and recognition during event,4 tickets to attend awards dinner after play concludes. ** This sponsorship does not include any tournament entries**

Sponsorship includes ability to provide a tent that will be on an assigned Tee box, hand out marketing materials to players during play, place marketing materials in goodie bags, social media and recognition during event,4 tickets to attend awards dinner after play concludes. ** This sponsorship does not include any tournament entries**

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