John Flo Summer Cash Prize Raffle 2024

**Summer Warm Up Cash Prize Raffle**





Brought to you by John Flo





Get ready for a sizzling summer with the chance to win big in our Summer Cash Prize Raffle! This exciting event, hosted by John Flo, offers you the opportunity to walk away with a cash prize just in time for the summer season.





**How to Enter:**





1. Purchase your raffle ticket(s) from our designated sales points or online.

2. Each ticket gives you one entry into the raffle draw.

3. The more tickets you buy, the higher your chances of winning!





**Prizes:**





- Grand Prize: $700

- Second Prize: $200

- Third Prize: $100





**Key Dates:**





- Ticket Sales Period: July 8th- August 2nd

- Raffle Draw Date: August 4th





**Rules and Regulations:**





- Participants must be 18 years or older to enter.

- All ticket sales are final and non-refundable.

- Winners will be notified via email and phone, and must claim their prize within 30 days of the draw.





Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to add some extra sparkle to your summer! Get your tickets now and join John Flo for the Summer Warm up Cash Prize Raffle – where your dreams of winning big could come true!