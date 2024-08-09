Trail Life Troop AL-1613 Local Troop Dues and Non-Trailman T-Shirts for 2025-2026

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Select this to pay dues if you have just one boy or youth joining.
Select this to pay dues if you have two or more boys/youth joining.
Select the number of additional non-Trailman T-Shirts (for parents, grandparents, siblings, etc.) in sizes Youth Small up to Adult Extra Large (XL).
Select the number of additional non-Trailman T-Shirts (for parents, grandparents, siblings, etc.) in size Adult 2XL.
Select the number of additional non-Trailman T-Shirts (for parents, grandparents, siblings, etc.) in size Adult 3XL.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!