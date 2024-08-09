Trail Life Troop AL-1613 (Trinity Reformed Church)

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Trail Life Troop AL-1613 (Trinity Reformed Church)

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Trail Life Troop AL-1613 Local Troop Dues and Non-Trailman T-Shirts for 2025-2026

Annual Troop Dues - One Youth/Trailman item
Annual Troop Dues - One Youth/Trailman
$100

Select this to pay dues if you have just one boy or youth joining.

Annual Troop Dues - Multiple Youth/Trailmen item
Annual Troop Dues - Multiple Youth/Trailmen
$200

Select this to pay dues if you have two or more boys/youth joining.

Local Troop T-Shirts Sizes YS up to XL item
Local Troop T-Shirts Sizes YS up to XL
$15

Select the number of additional non-Trailman T-Shirts (for parents, grandparents, siblings, etc.) in sizes Youth Small up to Adult Extra Large (XL).

Local Troop T-Shirts Size 2XL item
Local Troop T-Shirts Size 2XL
$16

Select the number of additional non-Trailman T-Shirts (for parents, grandparents, siblings, etc.) in size Adult 2XL.

Local Troop T-Shirts Size 3XL item
Local Troop T-Shirts Size 3XL
$17

Select the number of additional non-Trailman T-Shirts (for parents, grandparents, siblings, etc.) in size Adult 3XL.

Add a donation for Trail Life Troop AL-1613 (Trinity Reformed Church)

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!