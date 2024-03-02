2024 Registration

If you are registering one child for cricket, hopper or cutter football, choose the $75 registration.
Only choose this for additional children.
If you are registering one child for cricket, hopper or cutter football, choose the $75 registration.
Only choose this for additional children.
Cheer
$150
Cheerleaders will receive a new uniform package containing everything needed except shoes. This will be kept and able to use following years as long as it fits. We will have sizing and order days a little later on.
Cheerleaders will receive a new uniform package containing everything needed except shoes. This will be kept and able to use following years as long as it fits. We will have sizing and order days a little later on.
Sponsor Player
$75
Sponsor a football player.
Sponsor a football player.
Sponsor Cheerleader
$150
Sponsor a cheerleader.
Sponsor a cheerleader.
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