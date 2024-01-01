Minnesota - EANGUS Suicide Prevention Fundraiser





EANGUS Suicide Prevention Fundraiser

EANGUS has partnered with Detroit watch maker Brazen Sports to design a custom watch to help end Suicide in the Military and Veteran community. There are only 55 of these custom, one of a kind watches (Valued at $650 each). Brazen has donated all of these watches so that the proceeds go directly to providing a solution.





The goal is simple, each state has a watch, one winner per state and territory. There are 200 chances per state, and you can buy a chance in any state you would like. For each chance you purchase, you have a 1/200 chance to own this limited-edition timepiece, and you directly support saving a life. Don’t wait, be a part, and save the life of those who have sacrificed for us all.



