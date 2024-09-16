The Art of Mixed Media with Loretta Youngman

​Immerse yourself in a creative journey designed for artists of all levels. Through guided instruction and experimentation, you will learn layering techniques and create textures that stir your imagination and help you discover your unique artistic style. Create your own individual masterpiece and take it home with you that evening! Date: Thursday, October 17 Time: 6:00 - 9:00 PM Location: 132 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 We use Zeffy to keep costs down as a nonprofit, and they are funded by optional donations at checkout. If you'd prefer not to contribute to Zeffy, simply select 'Other' under the 'Support the 100% free platform we use! ❤️️' section and enter zero. Your support for our cause is all that’s needed!

​Immerse yourself in a creative journey designed for artists of all levels. Through guided instruction and experimentation, you will learn layering techniques and create textures that stir your imagination and help you discover your unique artistic style. Create your own individual masterpiece and take it home with you that evening! Date: Thursday, October 17 Time: 6:00 - 9:00 PM Location: 132 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 We use Zeffy to keep costs down as a nonprofit, and they are funded by optional donations at checkout. If you'd prefer not to contribute to Zeffy, simply select 'Other' under the 'Support the 100% free platform we use! ❤️️' section and enter zero. Your support for our cause is all that’s needed!

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