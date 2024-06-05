2024 RPAL Golf Tournament

The tournament begins with a Putting Contest, and all eyes will be on the this event. Sponsoring the the Putting Contest is a great way yo make sure your name or business is seen by all. Sponsor will have special signage on the putting green announcing sponsor, all players pass. Acknowledgment on RPAL website and social media pages.

The tournament begins with a Putting Contest, and all eyes will be on the this event. Sponsoring the the Putting Contest is a great way yo make sure your name or business is seen by all. Sponsor will have special signage on the putting green announcing sponsor, all players pass. Acknowledgment on RPAL website and social media pages.

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