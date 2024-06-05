2024 RPAL Golf Tournament

Golf for 1, Range Balls, 1/2 Cart, Lunch, Gift Bag, and Fun! Thank you for supporting RPAL member and mentoring services! Acknowledgment on RPAL website and social media pages.
Golf for 1, Range Balls, 1/2 Cart, Lunch, Gift Bag, and Fun! Thank you for supporting RPAL member and mentoring services! Acknowledgment on RPAL website and social media pages.
RPAL's Women's Team Package
$650
Golf for 4 women players, Range balls, 2 Carts, Lunch, and Gifts. Tee sign sponsorship and more fun. Thank you for supporting RPAL's Mentoring Programs! Acknowledgment on RPAL website and social media pages.
Golf for 4 women players, Range balls, 2 Carts, Lunch, and Gifts. Tee sign sponsorship and more fun. Thank you for supporting RPAL's Mentoring Programs! Acknowledgment on RPAL website and social media pages.
RPAL Computer Lab Package
$750
Golf for 4, Range Balls, 2 Carts, Lunch, and Gift Bags. Tee Sign Sponsorship and
more fun. Thank you for supporting RPAL's STEM programs. Acknowledgment on RPAL website and social media pages.
Golf for 4, Range Balls, 2 Carts, Lunch, and Gift Bags. Tee Sign Sponsorship and
more fun. Thank you for supporting RPAL's STEM programs. Acknowledgment on RPAL website and social media pages.
RPAL Sports Package
$1,000
Golf for 4, Range balls, 2 carts, loaded gift bags, and 2 Tee sign
sponsorships, lunch, Post event beverage and more fun. Thank you for supporting RPAL's many sports and recreation programs! Acknowledgment on RPAL website and social media pages.
Golf for 4, Range balls, 2 carts, loaded gift bags, and 2 Tee sign
sponsorships, lunch, Post event beverage and more fun. Thank you for supporting RPAL's many sports and recreation programs! Acknowledgment on RPAL website and social media pages.
RPAL Internship Package
$1,500
Golf for 4, Tee-sign, loaded Gift Bags, Sponsor Signs on Carts, Special
Hole Sponsor, lunch, Post event beverage, and lots of fun. Thank you for supporting youth employment! Acknowledgment on RPAL website and social media pages.
Golf for 4, Tee-sign, loaded Gift Bags, Sponsor Signs on Carts, Special
Hole Sponsor, lunch, Post event beverage, and lots of fun. Thank you for supporting youth employment! Acknowledgment on RPAL website and social media pages.
RPAL's Scholarship Package
$2,500
Golf Foursome, 2 Tee-signs, Sponsor Cart Signs, Sponsor of Special
Event Hole, 4 Pre-Game Players Packages, lunch, and fun, fun, fun! Thank you for supporting RPAL's "Richmond Young Scholars" program, which provides college scholarships to graduating high school seniors. Acknowledgment on RPAL website and social media pages.
Golf Foursome, 2 Tee-signs, Sponsor Cart Signs, Sponsor of Special
Event Hole, 4 Pre-Game Players Packages, lunch, and fun, fun, fun! Thank you for supporting RPAL's "Richmond Young Scholars" program, which provides college scholarships to graduating high school seniors. Acknowledgment on RPAL website and social media pages.
Special Event Hole Sponsorship
$350
Sponsor one of the RPAL Golf Tournament Special Event Holes. Receive 2 Tee signs at event hole. Hole events held are specific golf related games, so each player will interact with staff monitoring that hole. Acknowledgment on RPAL website and social media pages.
Sponsor one of the RPAL Golf Tournament Special Event Holes. Receive 2 Tee signs at event hole. Hole events held are specific golf related games, so each player will interact with staff monitoring that hole. Acknowledgment on RPAL website and social media pages.
Tee Sign Sponsorship
$125
Sponsor one of the RPAL Golf Tournament Tees with signage representing your business located at the hole for all attendees to see. Business/Organization specific 14 x 20 T-sign at one of 18 holes, all players pass. Acknowledgment on RPAL website and social media pages.
Sponsor one of the RPAL Golf Tournament Tees with signage representing your business located at the hole for all attendees to see. Business/Organization specific 14 x 20 T-sign at one of 18 holes, all players pass. Acknowledgment on RPAL website and social media pages.
Putting Contest Sponsor
$1,000
The tournament begins with a Putting Contest, and all eyes will be on the this event. Sponsoring the the Putting Contest is a great way yo make sure your name or business is seen by all. Sponsor will have special signage on the putting green announcing sponsor, all players pass. Acknowledgment on RPAL website and social media pages.
The tournament begins with a Putting Contest, and all eyes will be on the this event. Sponsoring the the Putting Contest is a great way yo make sure your name or business is seen by all. Sponsor will have special signage on the putting green announcing sponsor, all players pass. Acknowledgment on RPAL website and social media pages.
Marquee Sponsor
$5,000
Interested in being the RPAL Golf Tournament's Marquee Sponsor, this is your opportunity. Marquee Sponsors will receive multiple Tee signs on course, Tee signs approaching entrance to course and walking path to club house; announcement in emails to participants as we near date; table top cards with sponsor names. Acknowledgment on RPAL website and social media pages.
Interested in being the RPAL Golf Tournament's Marquee Sponsor, this is your opportunity. Marquee Sponsors will receive multiple Tee signs on course, Tee signs approaching entrance to course and walking path to club house; announcement in emails to participants as we near date; table top cards with sponsor names. Acknowledgment on RPAL website and social media pages.
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