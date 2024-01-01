Elevate your game and support our club with the 50/50 Raffle for Ezra! Join us in raising funds for Ezra's next adventure while getting a chance to win big. With a 50/50 split, half of the proceeds go directly towards Ezra's journey, whether it's new equipment, travel expenses, or training opportunities. The other half? Well, that could be yours! Purchase your tickets today for a shot at the jackpot while making a meaningful difference in Ezra's sporting endeavors. Let's turn our passion for sports into positive action for Ezra's success!