Fabric of Culture Foundation

Offered by

Fabric of Culture Foundation

About the memberships

Fabric of Culture Foundation Grant Research Membership Service

Basic Package Membership
$20

No expiration

Access to a monthly newsletter featuring a curated list of at least nine (10 )grant opportunities in key areas (e.g., Fatherhood, STEM education, Sports and Recreation, Teens, etc).
Premium Package Membership
$30

No expiration

Access to a monthly newsletter featuring personalized grant research services including tailored reports with at least twelve (25) grant opportunities based on your organization’s mission. Includes background on the funder and guidance on how to apply for specified grants.
Consultation Membership Package
$50

No expiration

Access to a monthly newsletter featuring personalized grant research services including tailored reports with at least fifteen (40) grant opportunities based on your organization’s mission. Includes background on the funder and guidance on how to apply for specified grants. One-on-one consultations (via phone or email) to assist with determining the organization's readiness for funding, identifying funding needs, strategizing for applications, and general guadiance navigating the grant process.

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