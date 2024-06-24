2024 Teacher's Giving Celebration

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) works with the communities it serves to make Florida an even better place to live, work and raise a family. That includes supporting organizations like Eat Better Live Better and its Teachers Giving program, which provides a turkey to every teacher and support staff at the Community's Choice School in Palm Beach County. FPL and its employees are dedicated to our communities through several initiatives, including education support that helps break down barriers to opportunity and develop our state’s future leaders. FPL is proud to be the title sponsor, recognizing the critical role educators have in our community while also ensuring their families have a warm meal on their table this Thanksgiving.

