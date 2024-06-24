2024 Teacher's Giving Celebration

Name and logo will be included on all program documentation.
For Media Marketing your company or organization will be mentioned in advertisements & promotions.
Team Photo Highlight will be included in all post event EBLB publications.
Exclusive Volunteer Opportunity and Literature Distribution to all school staff.
Senior Sponsor (Middle School)
$6,500
Name and logo will be included on all program documentation.
For Media Marketing your company or organization will be mentioned in advertisements & promotions.
Team Photo Highlight will be included in all post event EBLB publications.
Exclusive Volunteer Opportunity and Literature Distribution to all school staff.
Senior Sponsor (Elementary School)
$5,000
Name and logo will be included on all program documentation.
For Media Marketing your company or organization will be mentioned in advertisements & promotions.
Team Photo Highlight will be included in all post event EBLB publications.
Exclusive Volunteer Opportunity and Literature Distribution to all school staff.
Junior Sponsor
$3,000
Name and logo will be included on all program documentation.
For Media Marketing your company or organization will be mentioned in advertisements & promotions.
All sponsors have the option to volunteer at every distribution except for exclusive sponsored school distribution.
Sophomore Sponsor
$1,500
Name and logo will be included on all program documentation.
For Media Marketing your company or organization will be mentioned in advertisements & promotions.
All sponsors have the option to volunteer at every distribution except for exclusive sponsored school distribution.
Freshman Sponsor
$1,000
Name and logo will be included on all program documentation.
For Media Marketing your company or organization will be mentioned in advertisements & promotions.
All sponsors have the option to volunteer at every distribution except for exclusive sponsored school distribution.
Spirit Sponsor
$500
Name and logo will be included on all program documentation.
All sponsors have the option to volunteer at every distribution except for exclusive sponsored school distribution.
Community Supporter
$150
You love the idea of the event and want to be a Individual Supporter by making a donation.
No Marketing Available.
Private Turkey Distribution
$3,500
Partner with us for your own turkey giveaway. This sponsorship will allow you to distribute 100 turkeys at any location in PBC! We will also generate a custom turkey distribution flyer with your branding. Let us partner to bring joy to a community near you!
Choice School Title Sponsor
$10,000
Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) works with the communities it serves to make Florida an even better place to live, work and raise a family. That includes supporting organizations like Eat Better Live Better and its Teachers Giving program, which provides a turkey to every teacher and support staff at the Community's Choice School in Palm Beach County. FPL and its employees are dedicated to our communities through several initiatives, including education support that helps break down barriers to opportunity and develop our state’s future leaders. FPL is proud to be the title sponsor, recognizing the critical role educators have in our community while also ensuring their families have a warm meal on their table this Thanksgiving.
