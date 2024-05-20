Copley Chamber Promotion and Event Options

Non-members may post employment opportunities along with Loop Calendar event listings for a fee of $24/listing. Volunteer opportunities may be listed free of charge.



If you are a non-member choosing to list an event or employment opportunity and have not already provided details, you will be contacted as soon as possible following payment. DISCLAIMER: The Copley Community Chamber of Commerce reserves the right to review and decline any submitted advertisements that do not align with our mission, vision, or policies. All advertising is subject to Chamber approval, and decisions are made at the Chamber’s discretion.