Copley Chamber Promotion and Event Options

Join us on December 11th for our annual Holiday Luncheon! Enjoy a delicious buffet lunch at Copley High School's Bistro and a special performance by students in the high school choir. It will be a wonderful opportunity to relax and celebrate the season with your fellow members!
Copley Chamber Members have the option to add calendar events, newsletter ads, or social posts to either Copley Chamber or Loop in Copley promotions. Please contact Allison Chrien, Executive Director, at [email protected] to confirm details and availability. DISCLAIMER: The Copley Community Chamber of Commerce reserves the right to review and decline any submitted advertisements that do not align with our mission, vision, or policies. All advertising is subject to Chamber approval, and decisions are made at the Chamber’s discretion.
Non-members may post employment opportunities along with Loop Calendar event listings for a fee of $24/listing. Volunteer opportunities may be listed free of charge.
If you are a non-member choosing to list an event or employment opportunity and have not already provided details, you will be contacted as soon as possible following payment. DISCLAIMER: The Copley Community Chamber of Commerce reserves the right to review and decline any submitted advertisements that do not align with our mission, vision, or policies. All advertising is subject to Chamber approval, and decisions are made at the Chamber’s discretion.
The Copley Chamber offers members the option to reserve the spotlight as part of the Monthly Member Meeting. This includes a mention in the meeting reminder email, a display table, time to address the room, and a photo in the post-meeting social post.
Spotlights are limited and the purchase of a spotlight does not guarantee availability - please confirm details and availability with Allison Chrien, Executive Director, at [email protected].
