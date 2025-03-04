Logo
DMYS Spring Concert, Orchestra Hall, 2pm

3711 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201, USA

DYMS season finale concert at Orchestra Hall in the heart of Detroit! Join us immediately after the Symphony performance for a light afterglow with cookies and lemonade!

Donation Notes:  DMYS is using Zeffy for tickets and donations to eliminate processing fees.  

  • DMYS receives 100% of any donation when you "Add a donation for Detroit Metropolitan Youth Symphony."  THANK YOU!
  • Zeffy receives contributions on the second order summary screen where you'll see an option to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" - this fee defaults but can be modified.
