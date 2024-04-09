Basket Raffle for The Refuge for Women & The Warrior Refuge
Best Day Ever Basket
$25
This basket contains everything needed for the perfect day. Whether it's Astros Tickets, a day at the shooting range, dining at local restaurants, or indulging in your favorite dessert, you are sure to have an amazing day.
Best Day Ever Basket *Ticket Bundle*
$100
This includes 5 tickets
Better your chances of winning by purchasing a ticket bundle!
5 tickets for $100!
Self-Care Basket
$25
The basket is bursting with goodies to pamper your mind, body, and spirit. Packed with gift certificates to ensure your zen and bliss.
Self-Care Basket *Ticket Bundle*
$100
This includes 5 tickets
Better your chances of winning by purchasing a ticket bundle!
5 tickets for $100!
Add a donation for The Do Good Project
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!