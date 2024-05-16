This course is for anyone with little or no medical training who needs a course completion card for their job, regulatory (e.g., OSHA), or other requirements or anyone who wants to be prepared for an emergency in any setting. Upon successful course completion, students receive a course completion card, valid for two years.
This course is for anyone with little or no medical training who needs a course completion card for their job, regulatory (e.g., OSHA), or other requirements or anyone who wants to be prepared for an emergency in any setting. Upon successful course completion, students receive a course completion card, valid for two years.
Typical audience includes: babysitters, teachers, foster care/adoption, camp counselors, youth organizations, coaches for sports organizations, organizations that have a response team in place for active shooters.
Heartsaver First Aid
$75
Heartsaver First Aid teaches you the basics for the most common first aid emergencies, including how to recognize them, how to call for help, and how to perform lifesaving skills. Upon successful course completion, students receive a course completion card, valid for two years.
Perfect for families, compassionate citizens and those who work with the public.
Heartsaver CPR with AED (for infant, child & adult patients)
$75
This course covers Adult, Pediatric & Infant specific First aid, CPR, and use of an AED (automated external defibrillator). Upon successful course completion, students receive a course completion card, valid for two years.
Intended for those involved in childcare who have a duty to respond to illnesses and injuries in a child or infant in the first few minutes until professional help arrives. This course is also appropriate for parents, grandparents, babysitters, and guardians.
BLS CPR with AED (Healthcare Provider)
$75
The AHA’s BLS course trains participants to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of an AED.
The audience is designed for healthcare professionals and other personnel who need to know how to perform CPR and other basic cardiovascular life support skills in a wide variety of in-facility and prehospital settings. Upon successful course completion, students receive a course completion card, valid for two years.
