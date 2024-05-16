This course is for anyone with little or no medical training who needs a course completion card for their job, regulatory (e.g., OSHA), or other requirements or anyone who wants to be prepared for an emergency in any setting. Upon successful course completion, students receive a course completion card, valid for two years. Typical audience includes: babysitters, teachers, foster care/adoption, camp counselors, youth organizations, coaches for sports organizations, organizations that have a response team in place for active shooters.

This course is for anyone with little or no medical training who needs a course completion card for their job, regulatory (e.g., OSHA), or other requirements or anyone who wants to be prepared for an emergency in any setting. Upon successful course completion, students receive a course completion card, valid for two years. Typical audience includes: babysitters, teachers, foster care/adoption, camp counselors, youth organizations, coaches for sports organizations, organizations that have a response team in place for active shooters.

More details...