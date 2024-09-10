Wynona's House 4th Annual Golf Event Silent Auction

Five (5) Night All Inclusive Mexico Resort Let the rhythm of the waves and the charm of Mexico’s coastline enchant you create Unforgettable moments in paradise during your 5 night, all-inclusive resort stay. This Mexican resort getaway offers a perfect balance of relaxation and adventure. Whether you’re seeking a romantic escape, a couple’s adventure, or a rejuvenating solo retreat, our beachfront resorts in Mexico provide the ideal setting for unforgettable memories. With an array of amenities including fitness centers, kid’s clubs, and evening entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. What’s Included: • Five (5) Night Accommodations for Two (2) Guests • A Selection of All-Inclusive Resorts Across Mexico at Popular Destinations • All Inclusive Fees Included • Self Booking Online Portal • 24/7 Phone Concierge • All Meals, Drinks, Alcoholic Beverages Included Up to 24 Months to Book and Travel TERMS: Redeemer is Responsible for Their Own Airfare, Transportation to and from the Airport, Excursions, Experiences, Add Ons and any Tips or Gratuity. This Experience is Fulfilled by a Certificate with Redemption Information. Redeemer Responsible for Local Fees and Taxes. Mexico's VAT is 16% plus local hotel taxes. Additional Guest and Upgrades Available at Select Resorts, Not Guaranteed and Require Additional Expense. Guests Must have a US or Canadian Address. No Group or Back to Back Bookings. All Inclusive Fees Covered for First Two Guests Only.

