Wynona's House 4th Annual Golf Event Silent Auction
Sip & Paint Party for 10 - $500 value
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun and creative evening with a Sip and Paint Party! This social event combines painting with relaxation, perfect for unwinding while exploring your artistic side. Led by a skilled instructor, you’ll be guided step-by-step to create your own masterpiece on canvas using acrylic paints. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced artist, this experience is designed for all skill levels—no pressure, just fun!
All materials are provided, including canvas, brushes, paint, and palettes. Grab a drink, connect with like-minded people, and let your creativity flow. This Sip and Paint Party offers a laid-back, enjoyable way to create art while sharing a memorable time with others!
Complete Car Detailing Package - $500 value
$75
Starting bid
Give your car the ultimate makeover with this full-service detailing package. This comprehensive service includes an exterior wash and wax, rims and tires cleaning, engine wash, and window cleaning. Your vehicle’s interior will also receive special attention with complete interior cleaning and detailing, leaving your car looking and feeling brand new! Treat your ride to the care it deserves with this top-to-bottom detailing experience.
Bourbon & Cigars - $600 value
$150
Starting bid
Indulge in a premium Bourbon & Cigars package. Featuring an exclusive selection of fine bourbons paired with top-quality cigars, this package is perfect for connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike. Elevate your next evening with rich flavors and smooth smokes, creating a sophisticated and relaxing atmosphere. Ideal for a luxurious night in or sharing with friends!
Golf Bag & Putter - $575 value
$225
Starting bid
Enhance your golf game with the Sun Mountain Boom Golf Bag and a premium putter. The spacious 10.5" top features five full-length club dividers and is crafted from durable nylon/polyester fabric with easy-to-clean vinyl. The bag includes 13 pockets, including a ventilated cooler pocket, apparel pocket, dual water bottle pouches, and accessory pockets for all your essentials. A wireless controller with Bluetooth connectivity allows you to control your media, with a clear vinyl window for easy access. This package also includes a high-quality putter, perfect for any golfer looking to elevate their game.
NY Football Giant Kayvon Thibodeau signed football
$150
Starting bid
NY Football Giant Great Outside Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux signed football (authenticated), 24 case of beer, and nuts.
NY Giants Dexter Lawrence Autographed Photo
$75
Starting bid
NY Giants Dexter Lawrence Autographed Photo, 24 case of beer, and nuts.
Lunch & Mentorship Session with a Successful Entrepreneur
$1,500
Starting bid
Invest in yourself with this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have an exclusive lunch with a highly successful business mentor and entrepreneur who has built and sold over 10 multi-million-dollar ventures across diverse industries. With 35 years of experience, this seasoned expert will offer invaluable insights tailored to your goals.
Whether you seek advice on advancing your career, growing your business, increasing your market value, or transforming your mindset, this session, valued at $5,000, is yours to shape. Enjoy a relaxed, intimate setting to gain trade secrets, success strategies, and personal growth tools from someone who knows what it takes to thrive in business and life. An extraordinary chance to learn from the best!
NYC Rangers Game as MSG
$780
Starting bid
NYC Rangers Game as MSG. See Terms and Conditions: Valid only during the 2024/2025 regular season. Winner to receive 5 games to chose from. Tickets transferred via email to winning bidder.
Sterling Silver and Gold Pave Multi Band Ring
$125
Starting bid
Sterling Silver and Gold Pave Multi Band Ring
Judith Ripka Sterling Silver Pave Stud Earring
$250
Starting bid
Judith Ripka Sterling Silver Pave Stud Earring
Moncler Designer Sunglasses
$200
Starting bid
Moncler Designer Sunglasses
Burberry Designer Sunglasses
$275
Starting bid
Burberry Designer Sunglasses
Furla Designer Handbag
$275
Starting bid
Furla Designer Handbag
Puerto Rico Beach Getaway
$2,500
Starting bid
Enjoy this uniquely beautiful hotel located on the renowned Isla Verde Beach, just minutes away from downtown San Juan. Relish in everything this property has to offer from the luxurious spa, casino, nightlife, and more.
PACKAGE INCLUDES: 3-day/2-night stay for two (2) people at the stunning Fairmont El San Juan Hotel; Daily breakfast for two (2) people along with all taxes and fees are included; No expiration or blackout dates!
Portugal Wine Lovers Getaway
$2,750
Starting bid
Enjoy a true wine lovers' getaway for two to the stunning city of Porto in northern Portugal. Porto is one of the oldest cities in Europe and where Port wine originated. Of course, a trip to Porto isn't complete until you've tried the local wine, so fall in love with the scenic views along the Douro Valley while sampling local wines and a relaxing a river cruise. PACKAGE INCLUDES: 4-day/3-night stay at 4-star hotel in Porto, Portugal for two guests; A day trip from Porto to the famed Douro Valley, where you will take a scenic ride and enjoy the day sampling wine at port wineries, lunch in the village of Pinhao and a river cruise on a boat; No expiration dates; stays are simply subject to availability!
Five (5) Night All Inclusive Mexico Resort
$1,000
Starting bid
Five (5) Night All Inclusive Mexico Resort
Let the rhythm of the waves and the charm of Mexico’s coastline enchant you create Unforgettable moments in paradise during your 5 night, all-inclusive resort stay. This Mexican resort getaway offers a perfect balance of relaxation and adventure. Whether you’re seeking a romantic escape, a couple’s adventure, or a rejuvenating solo retreat, our beachfront resorts in Mexico provide the ideal setting for unforgettable memories. With an array of amenities including fitness centers, kid’s clubs, and evening entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
What’s Included:
• Five (5) Night Accommodations for Two (2) Guests
• A Selection of All-Inclusive Resorts Across Mexico at Popular Destinations
• All Inclusive Fees Included
• Self Booking Online Portal
• 24/7 Phone Concierge
• All Meals, Drinks, Alcoholic Beverages Included
Up to 24 Months to Book and Travel
TERMS: Redeemer is Responsible for Their Own Airfare, Transportation to and from the Airport, Excursions, Experiences, Add Ons and any Tips or Gratuity. This Experience is Fulfilled by a Certificate with Redemption Information. Redeemer Responsible for Local Fees and Taxes. Mexico's VAT is 16% plus local hotel taxes. Additional Guest and Upgrades Available at Select Resorts, Not Guaranteed and Require Additional Expense. Guests Must have a US or Canadian Address. No Group or Back to Back Bookings. All Inclusive Fees Covered for First Two Guests Only.
Snoopy Golfing Masterpiece
$350
Starting bid
Snoopy Golfing Masterpiece
Frank Sinatra at Rao's Masterpiece
$400
Starting bid
Frank Sinatra at Rao's Masterpiece
5 Star Golf Getaway to Ireland
$2,750
Starting bid
Situated just 30-minutes from Dublin, the Carton House in historic Kildare is a luxury Irish resort. Over 1,100 acres of sweeping parkland, ancient woodlands and the meandering River Rye create the perfect backdrop for this awe-inspiring country mansion. Luxurious accommodation, opulent and relaxing surroundings, championship golf, a world-renowned spa and award-winning restaurants, among other leisure activities, will make departing difficult.
PACKAGE INCLUDES:
3-day/2-night stay at the ultra-luxurious 5-star Carton House in Kildare, Ireland, for two (2) people
Fairmont room accommodations and all taxes and fees included
Daily breakfast is included for two (2) people
One round of golf per person at your choice of one of the resort’s two championship courses, The O’Meara or The Montgomerie
No expiration or blackout dates (except for major tournaments)
Judith Ripka Sterling Silver Blue Sapphire & Enamel Earrings
$250
Starting bid
Judith Ripka Sterling Silver Blue Sapphire & Enamel Earrings
