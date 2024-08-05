Cody Figure Skating Club

Cody Figure Skating Club

Skate Rental

Skate Deposit
$50

A $50 deposit is required for all skate rentals. This $50 is refundable when you return you skates for the year. This may also be paid with a check pre- dated for 6/20/26

Annual Skate Rental
$80

Fee paid is annual, no pro-rating. Skates from August 2025-April 30th 2025
Includes 2 skate sharpening tickets

Learn to Skate Session 1 Rentals
$25

Includes 1 skate sharpening ticket
Skates for the 1st session of Learn to Skate lessons

Learn to Skate Session 2 rentals
$25

Includes 1 skate sharpening ticket
Skates for the 2nd session of Learn to Skate lessons

Learn to skate session 3 rentals
$25

Includes 1 skate sharpening ticket
Skates for the 3rd session of Learn to Skate lessons

Learn to skate session 4 rentals
$25

Includes 1 skate sharpening ticket
Skates for the 4th session of Learn to Skate lessons

Learn to skate session 5 rentals
$25

Includes 1 skate sharpening ticket
Skates for the 5th session of Learn to Skate lessons

