Resilient Arrow Oyster Roast Ticket 2024

Join us at the 2nd annual Resilient Arrow Oyster Roast at Goat Island Gatherings Saturday November 9, 2024. Resilient Arrow Project’s “Send” initiative seeks to provide opportunity and funding for therapeutic services to be provided to children with disabilities across the world. Many of these children are unable to receive these services otherwise. We do this while also providing the missional component of sharing the hope of the gospel of Jesus with them. Our Mission Trips seek to pour out the love of Jesus, while using the talents he has given us to care for each family.





Included with this ticket:

1. Transportation to and from Goat Island

2. Unlimited oysters and BBQ

3. A great time!





Reminder - event is BYOB.