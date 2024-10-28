2025 CIS Ultimate Back To The 80's Party

A Premier Sponsorship can help fund an entire program such as a mentor program on site, surrounding the most vulnerable students with the support they need to be successful.
*Introduced as Premier Sponsor at event
*Logo on event signage, CIS website, and social media posts
*Invitation to Exclusive After Party at Short Circuit
*2 VIP Tables in Exclusive seating area - 20 TICKETS
*2 Bottles of wine of your choice at your tables
*CIS Swag for tables
Gold Sponsor - SOLD OUT
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
A Gold Sponsorship can help fund an entire schools BackPack Program for a semester, giving our families who face food insecurity the confidence of having healthy meals over the weekend and holidays.
*Logo on event signage, CIS website, and social media posts
*Invitation to Exclusive After Party at Short Circuit
*1 VIP Table in Exclusive seating area - 10 TICKETS
*1 Bottle of wine of your choice at your table
*CIS Swag for tables
Silver Sponsor - SOLD OUT
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
A Silver Sponsorship can help fund our Student Support Specialists, who work directly with our at-risk students every day at our targeted schools across Lexington City and Davidson County.
*Logo on event signage, CIS website, and social media posts
*Invitation to Exclusive After Party at Short Circuit
*5 Tickets in Exclusive seating area
Bronze Sponsor - SOLD OUT
$250
A Bronze Sponsorship can help support any of our programs and services that directly target our at-risk students in schools across Lexington City and Davidson County.
*Logo on event signage, CIS website, and social media posts
*Invitation to Exclusive After Party at Short Circuit
*2 Tickets in Exclusive seating area
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!