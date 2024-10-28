2025 CIS Ultimate Back To The 80's Party

A Premier Sponsorship can help fund an entire program such as a mentor program on site, surrounding the most vulnerable students with the support they need to be successful. *Introduced as Premier Sponsor at event *Logo on event signage, CIS website, and social media posts *Invitation to Exclusive After Party at Short Circuit *2 VIP Tables in Exclusive seating area - 20 TICKETS *2 Bottles of wine of your choice at your tables *CIS Swag for tables

A Premier Sponsorship can help fund an entire program such as a mentor program on site, surrounding the most vulnerable students with the support they need to be successful. *Introduced as Premier Sponsor at event *Logo on event signage, CIS website, and social media posts *Invitation to Exclusive After Party at Short Circuit *2 VIP Tables in Exclusive seating area - 20 TICKETS *2 Bottles of wine of your choice at your tables *CIS Swag for tables

More details...