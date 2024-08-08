NOT CURRENT - Friends of Baldwin's 2024-2025 Shop

Navy baseball cap - one size fits most (adjustable). Green BALDWIN logo on front
- Size: Adult
Youth - Baseball Cap
$15
Navy baseball cap - youth size. Green BALDWIN logo on front
- Size: Youth
Adult S - Joggers (Navy)
$25
Perfect for lounging around the house.
Cotton/poly blend joggers - unisex fit. Green BALDWIN logo down left leg with elastic bottom cuffs
- Size: Adult Small
Adult L - Joggers (Navy)
$25
Perfect for lounging around the house.
Cotton/poly blend joggers - unisex fit. Green BALDWIN logo down left leg with elastic bottom cuffs
- Size: Adult Large
Adult XL- Joggers (Navy)
$25
Perfect for lounging around the house.
Cotton/poly blend joggers - unisex fit. Green BALDWIN logo down left leg with elastic bottom cuffs
- Size: Adult Extra Large
Adult XXL - Joggers (Navy)
$25
Perfect for lounging around the house.
Cotton/poly blend joggers - unisex fit. Green BALDWIN logo down left leg with elastic bottom cuffs
- Size: Adult Extra Extra Large
Adult S - PJ Pants (Black/Blue)
$35
Perfect for comfy cozy nights... and weekends.
Black/blue checkered flannel PJ pants - unisex fit, adult sizes. Green BALDWIN logo down left leg.
- Size: Adult Small
Adult M - PJ Pants (Black/Blue)
$35
Perfect for comfy cozy nights... and weekends.
Black/blue checkered flannel PJ pants - unisex fit, adult sizes. Green BALDWIN logo down left leg.
- Size: Adult Medium
Adult L - PJ Pants (Black/Blue)
$35
Perfect for comfy cozy nights... and weekends.
Black/blue checkered flannel PJ pants - unisex fit, adult sizes. Green BALDWIN logo down left leg.
- Size: Adult Large
Adult XL - PJ Pants (Black/Blue)
$35
Perfect for comfy cozy nights... and weekends.
Black/blue checkered flannel PJ pants - unisex fit, adult sizes. Green BALDWIN logo down left leg.
- Size: Adult Extra Large
Adult XXL - PJ Pants (Black/Blue)
$35
Perfect for comfy cozy nights... and weekends.
Black/blue checkered flannel PJ pants - unisex fit, adult sizes. Green BALDWIN logo down left leg.
- Size: Adult Extra Extra Large
Adult XL - PJ Pants (Green)
$35
Perfect for comfy cozy nights... and weekends. Green checkered flannel PJ pants - unisex fit, adult sizes. White BALDWIN logo down left leg
- Size:Adult Extra Large
Adult XXL - Pullover Hoodie (Grey)
$30
Light grey pullover hoodie - unisex fit, adult sizes.Green BALDWIN logo on the back.Pockets in front.
- Size: Adult Extra Extra Large
Adult S - T-Shirt (Grey) - Short Sleeve
$22
Can you match your kid's Baldwin spirit? Grey short sleeve cotton t-shirt with dual black bands - unisex fit, adult sizes. Green BALDWIN logo on front
- Size: Adult Small
Adult M - T-Shirt (Grey) - Short Sleeve
$22
Can you match your kid's Baldwin spirit? Grey short sleeve cotton t-shirt with dual black bands - unisex fit, adult sizes. Green BALDWIN logo on front
- Size: Adult Medium
Adult L - T-Shirt (Grey) - Short Sleeve
$22
Can you match your kid's Baldwin spirit? Grey short sleeve cotton t-shirt with dual black bands - unisex fit, adult sizes. Green BALDWIN logo on front
- Size: Adult Large
Adult XL - T-Shirt (Grey) - Short Sleeve
$22
Can you match your kid's Baldwin spirit? Grey short sleeve cotton t-shirt with dual black bands - unisex fit, adult sizes. Green BALDWIN logo on front
- Size: Adult Extra Large
Adult L - Zip Hoodie (Charcoal)
$35
A great layer for the winter months! Charcoal full-zip hoodie - unisex fit, adult sizes. Small green BALDWIN logo on the front (left) & large green BALDWIN logo on the back. Pockets in front
- Size: Adult Large
Adult XL - Zip Hoodie (Charcoal)
$35
A great layer for the winter months! Charcoal full-zip hoodie - unisex fit, adult sizes. Small green BALDWIN logo on the front (left) & large green BALDWIN logo on the back. Pockets in front
- Size: Adult Extra Large
Youth XL (16/18) - Joggers (Navy)
$20
Perfect for lounging around the house.Cotton/poly blend joggers - unisex fit, smaller youth sizes available. Green BALDWIN logo down left leg with elastic bottom cuffs.
- Size: Youth Extra Large
Youth S (6/8) - PJ Pants (Black/Blue)
$30
Perfect for comfy cozy nights... and weekends.Green checkered flannel PJ pants - unisex fit, youth sizes. White BALDWIN logo down left leg
- Size: Youth Small
Youth L (14/16) - PJ Pants (Black/Blue)
$30
Perfect for comfy cozy nights... and weekends.Green checkered flannel PJ pants - unisex fit, youth sizes. White BALDWIN logo down left leg
- Size: Youth Large
Youth L - T-Shirt (Navy)
$15
Navy short sleeve cotton t-shirt - unisex fit, youth sizes. Green BALDWIN logo on front
- Size: Youth Large
Youth XL - T-Shirt (Navy)
$15
Navy short sleeve cotton t-shirt - unisex fit, youth sizes. Green BALDWIN logo on front
- Size: Youth Extra Large
Youth S - T-Shirt Checker Logo (Green)
$12
Checker BALDWIN ELEMENTARY logo t-shirt - unisex fit, adult sizes. Green short sleeve cotton t-shirt with logo on front.
- Size: Youth Small
Youth L - T-Shirt Checker Logo (Green)
$12
Checker BALDWIN ELEMENTARY logo t-shirt - unisex fit, adult sizes. Green short sleeve cotton t-shirt with logo on front.
- Size: Youth Large
Youth XL - T-Shirt Checker Logo (Green)
$12
Checker BALDWIN ELEMENTARY logo t-shirt - unisex fit, adult sizes. Green short sleeve cotton t-shirt with logo on front.
- Size: Youth Extra Large
Youth L - Zip Hoodie (Charcoal)
$30
A great layer for the winter months!Charcoal full-zip hoodie - unisex fit, youth sizes. Small green BALDWIN logo on the front (left) & large green BALDWIN logo on the back. Pockets in front
- Size: Youth Large
Youth XL - Zip Hoodie (Charcoal)
$30
A great layer for the winter months! Charcoal full-zip hoodie - unisex fit, youth sizes. Small green BALDWIN logo on the front (left) & large green BALDWIN logo on the back. Pockets in front
- Size: Youth Extra Large
