Selfridge Chesterfield Lions (501c3) and ABWA Suburban Connection Charter Chapter (501c6) are co-hosting a Rockin' Tribute with artists emulating Rod Stewart and Elvis Presley! The event is Friday, May 17, 2024 from 6-10 PM at Lempke-Blackwell VFW Hall 7573 located at 35011 23 Mile Rd, New Baltimore, MI 48047. Doors open at 6 PM and the show starts at 7 PM.





This FUNdraising event will help provide scholarship and grant opportunities for community members and fund additional community service projects like Leader Dogs for the Blind. The evening will include sets by each artist, plus an incredible final act together! Desserts, including whole pies/cakes and cookies/brownies by the dozen will be available through silent auction. Tickets will be available for raffle gift baskets and a 50/50 drawing. There will be a cash bar and food for purchase.





Please email [email protected] for more info or with any questions you may have