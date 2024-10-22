Nailah Court #107, Ladies of the Oriental Shrine

LOSNA "A Night to Believe In" Inaugural Gala

12545 Fee Fee Rd

St. Louis, MO 63146

Gala Event and Dinner Ticket
$75
Inaugural Ladies of the Oriental Shrine, Nailah Court #107, "A Night to Believe In" Gala. Helping to meet our Mission promoting fun, fraternal fellowship, and philanthropic endeavors supporting Shriners Hospitals for Children and community-based charities.
