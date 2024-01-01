Colorful Connections: New York City, NY

Welcome to Colorful Connections: A Vitiligo Social Event!





Join us for a day filled with empowerment, education, and fun as we celebrate the beauty of diversity and uniqueness. This in-person event is a safe space for individuals with vitiligo to come together, share their stories, and connect with others who understand their journey.





At Colorful Connections, you'll have the opportunity to participate in workshops, panel discussions, and networking activities. Whether you have vitiligo or are a supporter, this event is for everyone who believes in self-love and acceptance.

Come and be part of this positive and uplifting experience. Let's create lasting connections and celebrate the diversity that makes us all unique!