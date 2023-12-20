APWA/ASCE Southern Utah Conference 2024

Conference admission includes conference, breakfast both days, lunch both days, and snacks both days. It also includes a door gift and chance to win and participate in raffles.
T-Box Sponsor
$100
T-Box Sponsor - Includes a plaque at tee box (no logo, unless provided by the sponsor)
Bronze Sponsor
$300
Bronze Sponsor - Includes plaque at tee box (no logo, unless provided by sponsor), golf prize sponsor recognition, company name printed in conference program.
Silver Sponsor
$400
Silver Sponsor - Includes bronze level recognition, plus company logo in conference program, banner at conference
Gold Sponsor
$500
Gold Sponsor - Includes silver level recognition, plus ad in conference program and conference prize sponsor.
Golf
$110
$150 original price, discount provided by Mountain States Concrete Pipe Assoc.
Golf at Coral Canyon Golf Course, lunch included. Prizes!!
Dress Code: Golfers must wear collar or mock shirt and no denim.
Pickleball
$35
Pickleball includes snacks, drinks, and prizes.
Vendor/Exhibitor Registration
$450
Includes two conference tickets. Please email Tom Jorgensen at [email protected] to request a particular booth location. Vendor / Exhibitor spotlights will be held throughout the conference.
