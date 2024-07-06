pHiLsHaLLoWeEnBash

General access to event and one complimentary drink ticket.
Gold Level Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Your sponsorship includes:
Reserved table for 8,
8 complimentary tickets + 16 drink tickets,
VIP Bar (cash bar),
Promotional material (digital + print),
Donor recognition on signage at the event (foyer + inside),
DJ recognition throughout the evening,
Donor recognition on HOMEPAGE of website
Silver Level Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Your sponsorship includes:
4 complimentary tickets + 8 drink tickets,
Promotional material (digital + print),
Donor recognition on signage at the event (foyer + inside),
Donor recognition on website
Bronze Level Sponsorship
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Your sponsorship includes:
2 complimentary tickets + 2 drink tickets,
Promotional material (digital),
Donor recognition on signage at the event (foyer),
Donor recognition on website
