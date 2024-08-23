Tampa Warrior Classic

This cost covers the tournament fees for two Jacksonville Warrior hockey teams.
This cost covers the tournament fees for two Jacksonville Warrior hockey teams.
Meal Sponsorship or Donations
$6,000
This covers the cost of lunch and dinner for all players and support staff during the tournament. Often times there is a very limited time in between games and rest time for our disabled veteran players. Our team will ensure meals are planned and delivered at appropriate times so everyone is appropriately fueled for battle
This covers the cost of lunch and dinner for all players and support staff during the tournament. Often times there is a very limited time in between games and rest time for our disabled veteran players. Our team will ensure meals are planned and delivered at appropriate times so everyone is appropriately fueled for battle
Transportation Sponsorship or Donations
$5,000
This will assist our organization with providing transportation for our 2 veteran teams and all of their individual gear, to/from Tampa and to/from the rink. We have two different teams playing at various times
This will assist our organization with providing transportation for our 2 veteran teams and all of their individual gear, to/from Tampa and to/from the rink. We have two different teams playing at various times
Accommodation Sponsorship or Donations
$3,500
The cost of this has been quoted by a local hotel to house our 34 disabled veteran players who will participate in the tournament.
The cost of this has been quoted by a local hotel to house our 34 disabled veteran players who will participate in the tournament.
Add a donation for Jacksonvilleicemenwarriors.com
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!