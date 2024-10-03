LJPS PATHS

LJPS PATHS

LJPS PATHS Sponsorships 2025-2026

PATHS Legacy Sponsorship
$2,500

No expiration

ONE YEAR ONLY OPPORTUNITY!

In honor of LJPS's 25th Anniversary

• PERMANENT name/Logo in Lobby on the 25th Anniversary Legacy Partner Plaque.

• Logo included on banner displayed during 25th Anniversary Celebration

• Logo included on Kindergarten, 5th Grade, and 8th Grade Graduation Programs

• Company Logo or Name on personal plaque in the Cafe year round • Logo/Name on Lewis Turner Marquee year round • Logo/Name on banner displayed during Field Days - Permanent spot with designated Legacy Sponsors • Logo/Name displayed on school website • Letter for tax write-off provided upon request

PATHS Partner Sponsorship
$1,500

No expiration

• Company Logo or Name on personal plaque in the Cafe year round
• Logo/Name on Lewis Turner Marquee year round
• Logo/Name on banner displayed during Field Days
• Logo/Name displayed on school website
• Letter for tax write-off provided upon request

Lion Pride Sponsorship
$1,000

No expiration

• Logo/Name on banner displayed during Field Days • Logo/Name displayed on school website • Letter for tax write-off provided upon request

Friend of Liza
$500

No expiration

• Logo/Name displayed on school website • Letter for tax write-off provided upon request

Family Supporter
$25

No expiration

• We appreciate donations made in any amount by a company, family, or individual to support our teachers and students • If you would like to donate more than $25, please add in the additional amount in the "Add a donation for LJPS PATHS" area at the top of this page. • Letter for tax write-off provided upon request

$

