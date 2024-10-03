LJPS PATHS Sponsorships 2025-2026

Offered by
No expiration
ONE YEAR ONLY OPPORTUNITY!
In honor of LJPS's 25th Anniversary
• PERMANENT name/Logo in Lobby on the 25th Anniversary Legacy Partner Plaque.
• Logo included on banner displayed during 25th Anniversary Celebration
• Logo included on Kindergarten, 5th Grade, and 8th Grade Graduation Programs
• Company Logo or Name on personal plaque in the Cafe year round • Logo/Name on Lewis Turner Marquee year round • Logo/Name on banner displayed during Field Days - Permanent spot with designated Legacy Sponsors • Logo/Name displayed on school website • Letter for tax write-off provided upon request
No expiration
• Company Logo or Name on personal plaque in the Cafe year round
• Logo/Name on Lewis Turner Marquee year round
• Logo/Name on banner displayed during Field Days
• Logo/Name displayed on school website
• Letter for tax write-off provided upon request
No expiration
• Logo/Name on banner displayed during Field Days • Logo/Name displayed on school website • Letter for tax write-off provided upon request
No expiration
• Logo/Name displayed on school website • Letter for tax write-off provided upon request
No expiration
• We appreciate donations made in any amount by a company, family, or individual to support our teachers and students • If you would like to donate more than $25, please add in the additional amount in the "Add a donation for LJPS PATHS" area at the top of this page. • Letter for tax write-off provided upon request
$
