Sponsor The Bash: Friendship Band and Yo La Tengo!

Opportunity to have company banner at event; Designation as Presenting Sponsor on event signage; Included in purchased print ads and social media; Company logo featured in email campaigns, marketing materials, and invitations; Placement of large company logo and link to your website on Whole Children website; Tickets for 4.
Leading Sponsor
$2,500
Designation as Leading Sponsor on event signage; Included in social media; Company logo featured in email campaigns, marketing materials, and invitations; Placement of medium company logo and link to your website on Whole Children website; Tickets for 2.
Supporting Sponsor
$1,000
Designation as Supporting Sponsor on event signage; Included in social media and email campaigns; Placement of small company logo on Whole Children website.
General Sponsor
$500
Included in social media and email campaigns; Placement of small company logo on Whole Children website.
