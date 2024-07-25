Sponsor The Bash: Friendship Band and Yo La Tengo!

Opportunity to have company banner at event; Designation as Presenting Sponsor on event signage; Included in purchased print ads and social media; Company logo featured in email campaigns, marketing materials, and invitations; Placement of large company logo and link to your website on Whole Children website; Tickets for 4.

Opportunity to have company banner at event; Designation as Presenting Sponsor on event signage; Included in purchased print ads and social media; Company logo featured in email campaigns, marketing materials, and invitations; Placement of large company logo and link to your website on Whole Children website; Tickets for 4.

More details...