21c Museum Hotel Presents: A Glow in the Dark Masquerade Ball in Support of the ACLU of Missouri

oin our friends at the 21c Museum Hotel Kansas City for a night of enchantment. Get ready to dance the night away at a Glow in the Dark Masquerade Ball. Put on your most mysterious mask and let the neon lights guide your way. There will be tarot card readings, bites and drinks, a DJ, costume contest, and hand-painted masks by local artists. Don't miss out on this chance to create unforgettable memories. Grab your friends and get ready for a night of magic and wonder!

A $10 donation is suggested at the door. All proceeds go to ACLU Missouri.