All benefits of Guardian Angel Sponsorship, plus:
-Exclusive sponsorship of a Hearts of Valor Inc.
community outreach event named in your honor.
-Logo placement on Hearts of Valor Inc. vehicles
used for community-based training.
-Opportunity to host a branded booth or exhibit at
Hearts of Valor Inc. events.
-A table at Hearts of Valor Inc Black Tie Gala.
GOLD GUARDIAN ANGEL SPONSOR
$10,000
All benefits of Lifesaver Sponsorship, plus:
- Exclusive sponsorship of a CPR, Heart Savers, or First
Aid training course named in your honor.
-Opportunity to deliver a keynote speech or presentation
at a Hearts of Valor Inc. Signature event.
- Recognition as a Guardian Angel Sponsor in all
marketing materials and communications.
-Corporate table at our Annual Black Tie Gala.
Silver Lifesaver Sponsor
$7,500
All benefits of Heart Saver Sponsorship, plus:
-Recognition as a Lifesaver Sponsor in press releases and media outreach
efforts
-Logo placement on event signage and banners
-A table at our Hearts of Valor Inc. Black Tie Gala.
Bronze Heart Saver Sponsor
$5,000
-Logo placement on event materials, including website, social media, and
promotional materials
-Recognition as a Heart Saver Sponsor at Hearts of Valor Inc. events
-Opportunity to provide branded promotional items at events
Invitation to exclusive sponsor appreciation events.
-An Event table.
We understand that every sponsor is unique, and we are
happy to create a customized sponsorship package tailored
to meet your specific needs and objectives. Contact us to
discuss your goals and preferences, and we will work with
you to create a sponsorship package that aligns with your
brand values and marketing goals.
Supporting Heart(Community Sponsor)
$1,000
As a Community Sponsor, your contribution will directly support our cardiovascular health programs, including educational workshops, health screenings, and community outreach initiatives. Your sponsorship helps us provide resources, support, and life-saving information to individuals and communities at risk of heart disease.
Benefits of Sponsorship
Your $500.00 sponsorship offers the following benefits:
Community Recognition:
-Recognition on Hearts of Valor Inc.'s website (Sponsor Section).
-Shout-out on our social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter), reaching over 1k followers and supporters.
-Acknowledgment in our monthly e-newsletter sent to our network of healthcare professionals, volunteers, and supporters.
Event Involvement:
-Your logo displayed on event materials for our next cardiovascular health workshop or community event.
Opportunity to include promotional materials or small giveaways at events (if applicable).
-Support for Heart Health:
Directly contribute to programs focused on early detection and prevention of heart disease.
Help us continue to offer life-saving cardiovascular screenings and educational resources to underserved communities.
-Tax Deduction:
As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
How Your Sponsorship Helps
Your support at the $1000.00 level will help Hearts of Valor Inc. provide:
-Supports a full educational workshop on heart health.
-Free cardiovascular health screenings to 40 individuals.
-Educational materials and resources for 200 community members.
-Training for local volunteers to promote heart health awareness.
