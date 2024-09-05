Sponsorship Package

As a Community Sponsor, your contribution will directly support our cardiovascular health programs, including educational workshops, health screenings, and community outreach initiatives. Your sponsorship helps us provide resources, support, and life-saving information to individuals and communities at risk of heart disease. Benefits of Sponsorship Your $500.00 sponsorship offers the following benefits: Community Recognition: -Recognition on Hearts of Valor Inc.'s website (Sponsor Section). -Shout-out on our social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter), reaching over 1k followers and supporters. -Acknowledgment in our monthly e-newsletter sent to our network of healthcare professionals, volunteers, and supporters. Event Involvement: -Your logo displayed on event materials for our next cardiovascular health workshop or community event. Opportunity to include promotional materials or small giveaways at events (if applicable). -Support for Heart Health: Directly contribute to programs focused on early detection and prevention of heart disease. Help us continue to offer life-saving cardiovascular screenings and educational resources to underserved communities. -Tax Deduction: As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, your sponsorship is tax-deductible. How Your Sponsorship Helps Your support at the $1000.00 level will help Hearts of Valor Inc. provide: -Supports a full educational workshop on heart health. -Free cardiovascular health screenings to 40 individuals. -Educational materials and resources for 200 community members. -Training for local volunteers to promote heart health awareness.

