Sponsorship Package

Platinum Heartbeat Sponsor item
Platinum Heartbeat Sponsor
$15,000
All benefits of Guardian Angel Sponsorship, plus: -Exclusive sponsorship of a Hearts of Valor Inc. community outreach event named in your honor. -Logo placement on Hearts of Valor Inc. vehicles used for community-based training. -Opportunity to host a branded booth or exhibit at Hearts of Valor Inc. events. -A table at Hearts of Valor Inc Black Tie Gala.
GOLD GUARDIAN ANGEL SPONSOR item
GOLD GUARDIAN ANGEL SPONSOR
$10,000
All benefits of Lifesaver Sponsorship, plus: - Exclusive sponsorship of a CPR, Heart Savers, or First Aid training course named in your honor. -Opportunity to deliver a keynote speech or presentation at a Hearts of Valor Inc. Signature event. - Recognition as a Guardian Angel Sponsor in all marketing materials and communications. -Corporate table at our Annual Black Tie Gala.
Silver Lifesaver Sponsor item
Silver Lifesaver Sponsor
$7,500
All benefits of Heart Saver Sponsorship, plus: -Recognition as a Lifesaver Sponsor in press releases and media outreach efforts -Logo placement on event signage and banners -A table at our Hearts of Valor Inc. Black Tie Gala.
Bronze Heart Saver Sponsor item
Bronze Heart Saver Sponsor
$5,000
-Logo placement on event materials, including website, social media, and promotional materials -Recognition as a Heart Saver Sponsor at Hearts of Valor Inc. events -Opportunity to provide branded promotional items at events Invitation to exclusive sponsor appreciation events. -An Event table.
Heart Chamber Sponsor (Customized Sponsorship Package) item
Heart Chamber Sponsor (Customized Sponsorship Package)
$2,500
We understand that every sponsor is unique, and we are happy to create a customized sponsorship package tailored to meet your specific needs and objectives. Contact us to discuss your goals and preferences, and we will work with you to create a sponsorship package that aligns with your brand values and marketing goals.
Supporting Heart(Community Sponsor) item
Supporting Heart(Community Sponsor)
$1,000
As a Community Sponsor, your contribution will directly support our cardiovascular health programs, including educational workshops, health screenings, and community outreach initiatives. Your sponsorship helps us provide resources, support, and life-saving information to individuals and communities at risk of heart disease. Benefits of Sponsorship Your $500.00 sponsorship offers the following benefits: Community Recognition: -Recognition on Hearts of Valor Inc.'s website (Sponsor Section). -Shout-out on our social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter), reaching over 1k followers and supporters. -Acknowledgment in our monthly e-newsletter sent to our network of healthcare professionals, volunteers, and supporters. Event Involvement: -Your logo displayed on event materials for our next cardiovascular health workshop or community event. Opportunity to include promotional materials or small giveaways at events (if applicable). -Support for Heart Health: Directly contribute to programs focused on early detection and prevention of heart disease. Help us continue to offer life-saving cardiovascular screenings and educational resources to underserved communities. -Tax Deduction: As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, your sponsorship is tax-deductible. How Your Sponsorship Helps Your support at the $1000.00 level will help Hearts of Valor Inc. provide: -Supports a full educational workshop on heart health. -Free cardiovascular health screenings to 40 individuals. -Educational materials and resources for 200 community members. -Training for local volunteers to promote heart health awareness.
