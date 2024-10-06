Merchandise & Memberships

Offered by
MP & PTA Calendar ready to display in your home. Proudly includes artwork from the kids in our MP schools! A handy resource to help you remember all the dates & write in anything to come.
Show your Miller Place Panther Pride while conveniently carrying the 4 million items you need to tote around as a parent.
Add to cart to see available sizes.
This is a pre-order item. You'll be contacted when the item is in-stock!
This is a pre-order item. You'll be contacted when the item is in-stock!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!