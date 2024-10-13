Philantopia Travel Packages (Domestic)

Disney Adventure for Four (4) - incl. $1,000.00 gc
$5,750
THIS PACKAGE FOR FOUR INCLUDES:
4 nights accommodations at the Sheraton Vistana Resort in one guestroom
2 nights accommodations at Either the Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront or the Hilton Melbourne Beach Oceanfront in One Guestroom
Complimentary parking at the Sheraton Vistana Resort
All room-related taxes
(1) $1,000 Disney Gift Card
Two-day admission ticket to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex
Chat with an astronaut
Free concierge reservation service
Celebrate the Magic of Disney and Meet an Astronaut
Orlando offers non-stop fun with more world-class family attractions than any other place on earth because in addition to the thrills of the Walt Disney World theme parks, you’ll also find exceptional golf and world-famous beaches within easy driving distance. Florida’s beautiful Space Coast is the perfect place to ride a wave, explore the shore, ramble down the 800-foot boardwalk of the Cocoa Beach Pier, check out Ron Jon Surf Shop, or bask in the sun and walk for miles along unspoiled beaches – just to name a few options! Then it’s a countdown to blastoff at the Kennedy Space Center and a chat with an astronaut!
Visit your favorite Disney characters, watch spirited parades, catch stunning fireworks extravaganzas, conquer mountains, cruise down an exotic river, and brave a ghostly mansion! These are just a few of the fun things you can do in the Magic Kingdom! Discover exciting attractions and enchanting international pavilions, and discover the realms of Future World and World Showcase at Epcot! You’ll be center stage at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, where movie magic comes to life! And the largest animal theme park in the world, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, invites you to meet more than 1,700 animals across 250 species!
Inspiration comes standard with your admission to the iconic Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Celebrate the pioneers of NASA’s early space programs, learn about the race to the moon, and how what began as a space race between two world superpowers fostered inspiration about perseverance, ingenuity and destiny. Now, witness the size and scale of the Saturn V moon rocket, and feel the emotion of the Apollo era with a captivating collection of experiences. Stand in awe of an American icon at the permanent home of the actual space shuttle Atlantis. Then, strap yourself in for liftoff at the Shuttle Launch Experience®. Thirty years of NASA’s Space Shuttle Program comes to life in this Mission Zone. Then learn about NASA missions, from where we are now to where we’re going next!
What better way to culminate your exploration of space than by hearing a firsthand account about life in space from a veteran NASA astronaut! Make the most of every moment during this engaging chat with an astronaut, which includes a sampling of food and beverages, personal presentation, a signed portrait gift and an open question and answer session.
Seek the comforts of home while you are away at the Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront hotel, located on its famous namesake beach. Just an hour’s drive east of Orlando and south of Daytona Beach, the Hilton puts you near all the attractions and activities of Cocoa Beach, and 40 minutes from the Kennedy Space Center. Spend the day at Brevard Zoo for a wide range of wildlife encounters, take a stroll at the Cocoa Beach Pier or just unwind and relax under the sun at the beach. All guest rooms at the Hilton feature the renowned Hilton Serenity bedding to help ensure a restful stay.
Or find your private pathway to Melbourne Beach with a stay at the Hilton Melbourne Beach Oceanfront, which overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and boasts direct access to the beach. Brevard Zoo and downtown Melbourne are both within 15 minutes of the hotel, and the Kennedy Space Center is 45 minutes away. Don’t forget to lounge by the pool, rent beach chairs and watersports equipment, or walk through the hotel’s beautiful atrium, which showcases a panoramic view of the ocean through floor-to-ceiling glass panels.
California Wine Tour (San Fransisco) for Two (2)
$6,500
PACKAGE EXPERIENCE FOR TWO INCLUDES:
3 nights accommodations at your choice of either the Fairmont, the Omni or The Westin St. Francis on Union Square in San Francisco
3 nights at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa in a king- or queen-bedded room
Daily complimentary breakfast at Fairmont Sonoma
All room-related taxes
Private 5-hour winery tour in a chauffeured luxury sedan
Complimentary amenities at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa: wine tastings in the hotel lobby, bottle of wine in room upon arrival, glass of champagne upon arrival, coffee & tea in the lobby, on-site shuttle service to Sonoma Plaza, Sonoma Golf Club, lawn games and bocce ball court, board games and lobby library, docent-led daily hikes, daily fitness classes, rotating art gallery, access to hotel bicycles, self parking
Free concierge reservation service
A Luxury Vacation to California’s Wine Country
Get a taste for the best of Northern California during your stays in lively San Francisco and the serene Sonoma Valley. Seek a respite from the energy of the City by the Bay with accommodations at your choice of three exceptional hotels, while The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa provides you with the ultimate elegant oasis in the heart of California’s cherished wine country. Indulge in a private five-hour wine tour as you stroll through magnificent gardens and taste wines recognized as being among the best the world has to offer.
Discover the most iconic luxury hotel in San Francisco, a beacon of style and grandeur for over a century. Since its grand opening in 1907 as the very first Fairmont hotel, Fairmont San Francisco has nurtured its reputation for offering guests truly memorable experiences. A regal Beaux Arts landmark, this five-star hotel combines timeless elegance, peerless comfort, and unparalleled service to guarantee an unforgettable stay.
When the cable car stops at the corner of California and Montgomery Streets, the doorman will welcome you to the elegant Omni San Francisco Hotel. This historic 1926 building has been fully restored, yet retains its Florentine Renaissance style and provides the most sophisticated amenities. An ideal choice for discerning travelers, this four diamond hotel puts guests within walking distance from art and cultural centers, Union Square and Chinatown, and more attractions.
Timeless yet modern, The Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square has been offering guests a warm welcome and an enriching, restorative stay since its opening in 1904. With its turn-of-the-20th-century European style, this downtown hotel blends the elegance of oak-paneled restaurants and the stately grandeur of the lobby with a $45 million reinvention of the Landmark Building guest rooms. With cable cars just outside its front doors, the Westin is at the intersection of the glorious past and vibrant present of this incredible city, and puts you close to the Financial District and Moscone Convention Center.
Set in the idyllic, world famous wine growing region abundant with local products, The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa features a signature Michelin award-winning restaurant, a treasured golf course set on 177 acres of rolling terrain, and one of the top spas in the country. For hundreds of years, ancient thermal mineral waters have graced the site of The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa. Today, the resort is proud to be one of the only luxury spa resorts in the country with its own source of thermal mineral water.
Guests will savor the fruits of the wine country on a personalized five-hour tour in a chauffeured luxury sedan. Whether you are first-time visitors or veteran wine tasters, you’ll enjoy an enlightening, fun-filled day in this picturesque region. The informative winery tour will be customized based on your individual wine preferences.
Flavors and Sounds of New Orleans for Two (2)
$3,500
PACKAGE EXPERIENCE FOR TWO INCLUDES:
• 3 nights accommodations at Either the Windsor Court Hotel, the Hyatt Centric French Quarter New Orleans, or the Maison Dupuy Hotel
• All room-related taxes
• (1) $200 Gift Card toward dinner at restaurants such as Commander’s Palace, Mr. B’s Bistro, Luvi Restaurant, La Petite Grocery, Galatoire’s or Brennan’s
• Original Cocktail walking tour
• Free concierge reservation service
Perhaps the best way to describe New Orleans is with a palette of the most vibrant colors – from jazz music to riverboats, Creole cuisine to the French Quarter, the Big Easy has earned its flamboyant reputation, and this is the perfect opportunity for you to explore the rich heritage that continues today. Savor a decadent meal at one of New Orleans’ famous restaurants, such as Luvi Restaurant, Commander’s Palace, La Petite Grocery, Galatoire’s, Brennan’s or Mr. B’s Bistro – either way, you’ll love the flavors of N’awlins! Then get into a “spirited” exploration of the city as you make your way to historic bars and sample classic concoctions on a walking tour.
Savor two exceptional Southern dinners during your stay! Step aboard the Paddlewheeler Creole Queen and cruise into the night as you enjoy a lavish Creole buffet. On a different night, bring your appetite for dinner at some of New Orleans’ finest restaurants! Commander’s Palace has been a New Orleans landmark since the 1880s, where modern New Orleans cooking meets haute Creole, creating succulent cuisine with the flavor of distinctive Louisiana. Chef Hao Gong showcases his artistic flair with the creation of his playful and soulful dishes at Luvi, which is the place to go for Chinese & Japanese dishes prepared with a twist, making it a truly unique NOLA gem! James Beard Award-winning Chef Justin Devillier puts his creative spin on traditional New Orleans cuisine in his restaurant, La Petite Grocery, where you’ll find much-loved dishes like Turtle Bolognese and Blue Crab Beignets. Internationally renowned Galatoire’s Restaurant is the award-winning recipe of Jean Galatoire, who brought the recipes and traditions inspired by the familial dining style of France to America. Find old-world elegance at Brennan’s Restaurant, which is a New Orleans tradition since 1946. The innovative Creole menu borrows influences from French and Spanish ancestry with modern updates and distinct seasonal offerings. Considered the original New Orleans gourmet bistro in the heart of the French Quarter, Mr. B’s Bistro uses only the freshest, local ingredients in its dishes, creating culinary masterpieces from fried oysters on the half shell, to rich country-style gumbo, scrumptious crab cakes to the classic shrimp and grits!
Discover New Orleans ‘spirited’ side on a fun and informative cocktail tour! You’ll rub shoulders with local imbibers at historic bars and restaurants and sip on classic concoctions like the Sazerac and Pimm’s Cup as you learn about the origins and truths of centuries‐old cocktails from your guide. Immerse yourself in two hours of sampling and storytelling from your guide and savvy mixologists, and learn the famous – and sometimes scandalous – histories of drink and drinking culture in New Orleans.
You have three fantastic options for accommodations around the grand city of New Orleans, each offering a unique experience. Step into timeless hospitality at the elegant Windsor Court Hotel, where you’ll find a superb art collection of paintings and sculptures dating back to the 17th century, and an impressive list of awards. Laissez le bon temps rouler (Let the good times roll) at the fully restored and completely renovated Hyatt Centric French Quarter New Orleans, which is adjacent to famed Bourbon Street within walking distance of the city’s most popular attractions. Or experience one of the most unique New Orleans hotels in the French Quarter, the Maison Dupuy, an upscale New Orleans icon that beckons you to relax amongst a distinct mixture of history and luxury.
Southern Charm Savanah Georgia for Two (2)
$3,500
PACKAGE EXPERIENCE FOR TWO INCLUDES:
4 days/3 nights accommodations at the Andaz Savannah or the Thompson Savannah
All room-related taxes
3-hour Historic & Secret East Side Food Tour
Free concierge reservation service
Savannah is one of the South’s most cherished destinations, with a location at the top of Georgia’s 100 mile coast, scenic routes, inspiring artists, colonial culture, old haunts and more, and you are invited to experience its splendor. The Andaz Savannah introduces you to the meandering heart of Savannah – within a few steps of the hotel in any direction lie a treasure of squares, historic registered places and world-class shopping and dining, and the Thompson Savannah is an urban oasis along the Savannah River’s edge. Stroll through the east side of Savannah’s Historic District to sample food at six restaurants on your lunchtime culinary walking tour, and explore both hidden gems and well-known hot spots.
Art galleries can be found everywhere – after all, Savannah is home to the Savannah College of Art & Design. The city has fostered a culture that embraces and supports its visual, performing, and musical artists. Savannah is also a great city for old haunts – literally. Savannah has been around since Colonial days, and, according to locals, so have many of its ethereal ‘residents’. See for yourself if you pick up any vibes in this very spirited city.
A terrific host, Andaz brings guests a rare chance to be a pampered visitor and a total insider. Staying at the Andaz Savannah, you’re exactly where you want to be, in the heart of the fun and just-a-little-funky restored historic district. Across the street is Savannah’s newest jewel, the restored Ellis Square, which was one of the original squares and is now an urban plaza. A short stroll down the street and you’re enjoying the breezy charm of City Market. Or find luxury along the river where the Historic District meets the Eastern Wharf. A stepping-stone to experience the city’s best, Thompson Savannah is the place to relax, revitalize, and rejuvenate, featuring an elevated rooftop bar, postcard worthy panoramic views, and a sprawling pool deck with private cabanas.
Capture the essence of Savannah’s culinary identity with the three-hour Historic & Secret East Side Food Tour! This experience combines architectural commentary, historical facts, local culture, customs, culinary knowledge, and of course delicious food! Take off on a tantalizing, intriguing and surprising tour of Savannah’s east side in the Historic District, and enjoy mouthwatering tastings at six restaurants (some famous, and some secret local hideouts) as you stroll through hidden alleyways and quiet squares. Some of the locations you’ll visit include East End Provisions, the Diplomat, Zunzi’s Takeout, and Leopold’s ice cream. This tour is not for the light snacker, so bring your appetite!
Fairmont Mission Inn - CA for Two (2)
$5,500
YOUR PACKAGE FOR TWO INCLUDES:
• 4 nights in a luxurious standard guestroom
• Daily breakfast
• $500 resort credit to use towards golf, spa, or dining
• Wine Country welcome bottle of wine (in-room)
• Daily wine tasting – pouring Sonoma and Napa’s finest from 4:30pm-5:30pm daily (availability based on local COVID guidelines)
• Yoga and fitness classes throughout the resort: Yoga on the lawn, Water Aerobics in the main pool, Water Yoga in Watsu pool (schedule changes weekly)
• Use of bicycles (based on availability), lawn games, and bocce ball court
• All taxes, fees, and gratuities for hotel and breakfast are included
• Travel Advisor to assist in all your travel planning to get you to your destination*
Relax and Unwind in the Heart of Wine Country at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn
Of all the Wine Country hotels and resorts in Sonoma County and neighboring Napa Valley, only the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa offers a luxury spa, championship golf course and fine dining, all in one first-class destination in the heart of Sonoma Valley. The legendary spa has recently completed a sweeping renovation. Completely rebuilt for the new century, the spa’s inspiring new architecture reveals pools, baths, and treatment areas unique in the West. It is a true spa, created in the grand European tradition and designed on the benefits of our Sonoma wine country hotel’s thermal mineral springs.
The charming and newly-renovated Fairmont rooms in Sonoma, CA are located in the main building and capture the flavor of Wine Country with a Provence-style decor and beautifully appointed tile and marble baths.
The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa was rated among Travel + Leisure’s top 25 spas. The elegant Spanish Mission–style spa boasts an enviable location atop an ancient thermal mineral spring, flowing from 1,100 feet below and historically revered by Native Americans for its healing power. The tranquility and beauty of this environment is echoed throughout the 40,000-square-foot spa, which offers endless opportunities to find your energy—whether it’s relaxing by the inviting fireplace, soaking in our mineral baths and Watsu® pool, or indulging in one of our signature treatments.
Boston's Italian Flavors and the Freedom Trail
$3,500
PACKAGE EXPERIENCE FOR TWO INCLUDES:
• 3 nights accommodations at The Fairmont Copley Plaza
• Daily complimentary breakfast
• All room-related taxes
• North End to the Freedom Trail food & history tour
• Free concierge reservation service
Boston is the epitome of the historical and the contemporary in North America, with its unique blend of colonial history and cutting-edge innovation. It’s a place where you can explore diverse neighborhoods, visit civic landmarks, walk along historic trails, browse iconic museum collections full of amazing artifacts, enjoy the performing arts, view inspirational architecture, and dine on traditional New England fare. With this trip you’re invited to take a walk through antiquity along the Freedom Trail and bite into incredible Italian food as you stroll through the city’s oldest neighborhoods of the North End, all while you stay at Boston’s most celebrated address, Fairmont Copley Plaza in the historic Back Bay!
Combine two attractions Boston has to offer—delicious food and rich heritage—on this brilliant half-day tour that starts in the popular North End and continues along the Freedom Trail to give you a comprehensive introduction to the city! Snack your way through Boston’s historic Little Italy, trying fresh bread at a hidden bakery and tasting Italian meats and cheeses at a proper salumeria. Learn about some of the most influential events that have happened in Boston, including Paul Revere’s midnight ride, when you step inside the hallowed walls of Old North Church. A taste of pizza awaits at a neighborhood favorite and then the North End food experience winds down with samples of the best Italian pastries along the back streets.
You’ll begin the second part of your journey and pass by the city’s first skyscraper, Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market, the Old State House (the site of the Boston Massacre), Downtown Crossing and Old City Hall. Your tour will take you to one of the most historic places in the country, King’s Chapel Burial Ground and King’s Chapel, as well as Massachusetts State House, where on most weekdays, you’ll have a chance to see the government at work inside the inspiring and beautiful structure. The tour continues through Beacon Hill, where you’ll have a chance to take in the quintessential architecture of Boston’s red brick row houses. Finally, you’ll arrive at the beautiful Boston Public Garden, one of Boston’s favorite green spaces, where you’ll see locals walking the dogs, playing with the kids and enjoying lunch in the shade.
New Orleans Home of Jazz Culinary Vacation Tour
$3,500
THIS PACKAGE FOR TWO INCLUDES:
• 4 days/3 nights accommodations at Either the Windsor Court Hotel, the Hyatt Centric French Quarter New Orleans, or the Maison Dupuy Hotel
• All room-related taxes
• Dinner Jazz Cruise, including a lavish Creole buffet
• Choice of either the Gray Line New Orleans-Super City tour or a Swamp and Bayou Sightseeing Boat tour
• Demonstration class at the New Orleans School of Cooking
• Free concierge reservation service
Get a Taste of New Orleans on this 3 Night Tour
Riverboats, jazz, Creole cuisine and Mardi Gras have given “The Big Easy” its flamboyant reputation, and that rich heritage continues today. Let your dinner jazz cruise take you back to a time when life was as slow and graceful as the current on the Mississippi! A demonstration class at the New Orleans School of Cooking, and either a tour of one of America’s most colorful cities or a swamp and bayou boat tour are the finishing touches on your trip to the one and only New Orleans.
A tour of the city will illuminate the fact that music is always nearby, supplied by the tolling bells of St. Louis Cathedral, the clanging of streetcars, and the rhythms of Dixieland Jazz. The thorough and fascinating introduction to the endless variety that is New Orleans includes such highlights as the Superdome, St. Charles Avenue, the French Quarter and Jackson Square. Or discover the mystique of the swamps and bayous on a sightseeing boat tour from New Orleans. Travel deep into the secluded bayous across the Mississippi River to witness Cajun life and spot native wildlife. Your guide will provide commentary on Cajun culture and the myth‐laden swamps while you snap photos of alligators, raccoons, snakes, turtles, and native birds.
From Cajun to Creole, and French to fabulous, New Orleans is a city of flavors! As the evening sets in, take a lazy ride down the Mississippi in an authentic paddlewheel riverboat for your dinner jazz cruise. The entertaining demonstration class at the New Orleans School of Cooking is held in a renovated molasses warehouse, built in the early 1800s in the heart of the French Quarter. The popular lunch class includes generous samplings of the demonstrated items as well as recipes, coffee, iced tea and beer.
You have three fantastic options for accommodations around the grand city of New Orleans, each offering a unique experience. Step into timeless hospitality at the elegant Windsor Court Hotel, where you’ll find a superb art collection of paintings and sculptures dating back to the 17th century, and an impressive list of awards. Laissez le bon temps rouler (Let the good times roll) at the fully restored and completely renovated Hyatt Centric French Quarter New Orleans, which is adjacent to famed Bourbon Street within walking distance of the city’s most popular attractions. Or experience one of the most unique New Orleans hotels in the French Quarter, the Maison Dupuy, an upscale New Orleans icon that beckons you to relax amongst a distinct mixture of history and luxury.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS:Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Tour runs on specific days of the week and at specific times. If tour is not available, it may be substituted with equal or similar experience. Hotel may be substituted with equal or similar accommodations. Blackout dates: Jan 1, Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest, Jul 2-5, Oct 29-31, Dec 31. Dinner Jazz Cruise runs on specific days of the week and at specific times. A minimum 45 day advance reservation is required.
