Secure Your Sponsorship for the Employer Roundtable: Constructing Careers

Blueprint Sponsor - $500 This level reflects the critical role of detailed planning and visibility in both construction projects and our event. Sponsors at this level help "draw up" the success of the event. Benefits: - All the benefits of the Bronze Sponsor. - An exhibit table space to showcase your organization's products or services. - Your company’s logo is displayed on all event-related marketing materials and emails. - VIP seating for four attendees.

Blueprint Sponsor - $500 This level reflects the critical role of detailed planning and visibility in both construction projects and our event. Sponsors at this level help "draw up" the success of the event. Benefits: - All the benefits of the Bronze Sponsor. - An exhibit table space to showcase your organization's products or services. - Your company’s logo is displayed on all event-related marketing materials and emails. - VIP seating for four attendees.

More details...