Secure Your Sponsorship for the Employer Roundtable: Constructing Careers

Foundation Sponsor - $250
The base upon which all projects start, this level signifies the solid support your company provides to the foundational aspects of the event.
Benefits:
- Your company’s logo featured on the event registration page.
- Inclusion of promotional materials in event packets.
- Recognition during the event opening and closing remarks.
- VIP seating for two attendees.
Foundation Sponsor - $250
The base upon which all projects start, this level signifies the solid support your company provides to the foundational aspects of the event.
Benefits:
- Your company’s logo featured on the event registration page.
- Inclusion of promotional materials in event packets.
- Recognition during the event opening and closing remarks.
- VIP seating for two attendees.
Blueprint Sponsor - $500
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Blueprint Sponsor - $500
This level reflects the critical role of detailed planning and visibility in both construction projects and our event. Sponsors at this level help "draw up" the success of the event.
Benefits:
- All the benefits of the Bronze Sponsor.
- An exhibit table space to showcase your organization's products or services.
- Your company’s logo is displayed on all event-related marketing materials and emails.
- VIP seating for four attendees.
Blueprint Sponsor - $500
This level reflects the critical role of detailed planning and visibility in both construction projects and our event. Sponsors at this level help "draw up" the success of the event.
Benefits:
- All the benefits of the Bronze Sponsor.
- An exhibit table space to showcase your organization's products or services.
- Your company’s logo is displayed on all event-related marketing materials and emails.
- VIP seating for four attendees.
Cornerstone Sponsor - $850
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Cornerstone Sponsor - $850
As the cornerstone is fundamental to the integrity and position of a building, this sponsorship level represents pivotal support and premier visibility at the event, highlighting the sponsor as a key stakeholder in industry development.
Benefits:
- All the benefits of the Silver Sponsor.
- Premium placement of your logo on the event website and all promotional materials.
- An opportunity to introduce the keynote speaker “Secretary Fitzgerald Washington”
- VIP seating for eight attendees.
Cornerstone Sponsor - $850
As the cornerstone is fundamental to the integrity and position of a building, this sponsorship level represents pivotal support and premier visibility at the event, highlighting the sponsor as a key stakeholder in industry development.
Benefits:
- All the benefits of the Silver Sponsor.
- Premium placement of your logo on the event website and all promotional materials.
- An opportunity to introduce the keynote speaker “Secretary Fitzgerald Washington”
- VIP seating for eight attendees.
Add a donation for Future Leaders Working
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!