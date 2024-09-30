ISD 272 Eden Lake Elementary School PTO

Hosted by

ISD 272 Eden Lake Elementary School PTO

About this event

Eden Lake Carnival

12000 Anderson Lakes Pkwy

Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Wristband
$20
Unlimited access to all venues at the carnival. One per student. Adults do not need a wristband to access the carnival with their children. Wristband prices go up to $25 at the door! *Does not cover food costs
Prepaid Food Ticket
$5
Prepaid food ticket is for 2 slices of dominos pizza and a drink. Food tickets go up to $6 at the door!
Premier Parking Raffle Tickets
$1
Winners will be drawn on 11/14/2024. Winners will be informed via email or text on Thursday.
General Raffle Tickets
$1
You are entering a general raffle drawing. You may be considered to win: a ride to school in a firetruck, a ride to school in a police car, being principal for a day, or being MOC for a day! Winners will be drawn on 11/15/2024 at 8pm. Winners do NOT need to be present to win. They will be notified by Monday 11/18.
Add a donation for ISD 272 Eden Lake Elementary School PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!