Eden Lake Carnival

You are entering a general raffle drawing. You may be considered to win: a ride to school in a firetruck, a ride to school in a police car, being principal for a day, or being MOC for a day! Winners will be drawn on 11/15/2024 at 8pm. Winners do NOT need to be present to win. They will be notified by Monday 11/18.

You are entering a general raffle drawing. You may be considered to win: a ride to school in a firetruck, a ride to school in a police car, being principal for a day, or being MOC for a day! Winners will be drawn on 11/15/2024 at 8pm. Winners do NOT need to be present to win. They will be notified by Monday 11/18.

More details...