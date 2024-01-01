Come join us at the first-ever Mongolian-American Small Business Expo and Conference!





Discover the vibrant culture and thriving businesses that enrich our community. This is your chance to experience the Mongolian-American Small Business Expo and Conference – featuring captivating cultural performances and entrepreneurial spirit.





Event Highlights: Cultural Performances During Opening and Closing Ceremonies





Enjoy captivating and vibrant Mongolian cultural performances that will celebrate the diversity and creativity of our community.





Special Appearance by San Francisco Don's Basketball Player - Mike Sharavjamts





Don't miss the opportunity to interact with this talented athlete and get autographs! San Francisco Small Business Administration Information Table.





Are you interested in learning more about the valuable services provided by the San Francisco Small Business Administration? Their experts will be on-site to answer your questions, provide information, and guide aspiring entrepreneurs or small business owners on the resources available to help you succeed.





Explore Diverse Small Business Exhibitors

Support your local Mongolian-American small business owners and entrepreneurs who have been playing a crucial role in shaping the economic landscape and enriching the cultural fabric of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Don’t miss the chance to make meaningful connections with the passionate locals behind these businesses.

If you have any questions or concerns leading up to our event, please don't hesitate to send an email to [email protected].





We look forward to seeing you soon!





Thank you!

Mongolian Business Council of San Francisco Bay Area Team