Woodhaven Marching Band Dinner, Music Trivia and Raffle Basket Fundraiser

Grab some friends & join us for a night of food, music trivia, and the opportunity to win some great raffle prizes! Doors open at 5, dinner is served from 6-7 and will be catered by Bierhaven in Woodhaven. Dinner will include roasted chicken, sides/salad as well as desserts. Beer, wine, and nonalcoholic drinks are included in the ticket price. Music trivia, hosted by Lori Stoddart, begins at 7. Winners of the raffles & baskets will be announced following the trivia game. Please note that we can only accept cash for raffle tickets.





Dinner/trivia tickets can be purchased individually with open seating or as a reserved table of 8.





This is a 21+ event. Ticket sales will close when we reach capacity or on April 19.



