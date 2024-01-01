Woodhaven Band Boosters
Woodhaven Marching Band Dinner, Music Trivia and Raffle Basket Fundraiser

Flat Rock Elks 26917 Telegraph Flat Rock 48134

Here is more information ...

Grab some friends & join us for a night of food, music trivia, and the opportunity to win some great raffle prizes! Doors open at 5, dinner is served from 6-7 and will be catered by Bierhaven in Woodhaven.   Dinner will include roasted chicken, sides/salad as well as desserts.  Beer, wine, and nonalcoholic drinks are included in the ticket price.  Music trivia, hosted by Lori Stoddart, begins at 7.  Winners of the raffles & baskets will be announced following the trivia game. Please note that we can only accept cash for raffle tickets.  


Dinner/trivia tickets can be purchased individually with open seating or as a reserved table of 8.


This is a 21+ event. Ticket sales will close when we reach capacity or on April 19. 


