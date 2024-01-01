Open Arena Payment

$5 per session (up to 3 hours) per rider

Rules:

Your time/day is not confirmed until you hear from Thressa directly that you are confirmed, payment has been made, and waiver has been signed. Waiver will be emailed to the email you sign up with. Please fill out the BCFYE Open Arena Sign Up if you haven't already to request your dates and times.

Stalls are NOT available for use; you must tie out to your trailer.

Trailers must be parked south of the main arena in the pit area.

Clean up after yourself.

Anyone under the age of 18 MUST wear a helmet while riding on the grounds.

No riding in any area other than the arenas/pit area.

Open Arena will be closed during any other scheduled motorsport events, horse shows/clinics, and fair week.





Please know there may be other people using the arena at the same time. If you would like to reserve the arena for single private or group private use, please contact Thressa and we can make arrangements. For a list of current events happening at the fairgrounds, pleas visit http://baycountyfair.com/events.





Contact Thressa Irish for questions at 989-891-6097 or [email protected]